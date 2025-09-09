ohDEER Expands to Northern Idaho

September 09, 2025 // Franchising.com // MOSCOW, ID — For families in Northern Idaho who love spending time outdoors but dread the buzz of mosquitoes, the bite of ticks, or the frustration of deer nibbling their gardens, relief has arrived. ohDEER is expanding to the region with the launch of ohDEER Northern Idaho, owned and operated by Austin Wassmuth and Karen Woodard. ohDEER’s eco-friendly services are helping residents reclaim their backyards and enjoy the outdoor lifestyle Idaho is known for—without the worry of pests.

For Austin and Karen, joining ohDEER was about more than just business ownership—it was about finding a brand that aligned with their lifestyle and values.

Austin, a University of Idaho graduate with a degree in outdoor recreation, shared that ohDEER’s mission strongly resonates with his personal philosophy of encouraging active, healthy lifestyles.

“You can’t enjoy the outdoors if you’re worried about mosquito-and tick-borne illnesses,” says Austin. “ohDEER helps remove those barriers. There’s no reason people shouldn’t feel safe and comfortable outside.”

Austin and Karen are also eager to help solve challenges unique to Northern Idaho residents. “I see people do the craziest things to try to keep deer out of their gardens—and nothing works,” Austin added. “We’re excited to be the solution, their knight in shining armor.”

“Karen and Austin embody the spirit of what makes ohDEER so special,” said Colleen Upham, co-founder and owner of ohDEER. “They care deeply about their community, love the outdoors, and bring a passion for helping families live healthier lives. We’re thrilled to welcome them to the ohDEER family and look forward to seeing the positive impact they’ll make in Northern Idaho.”

