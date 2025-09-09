Tommy’s Express Breaks Ground in Portage

September 09, 2025 // Franchising.com // HOLLAND, MI—National car wash franchise Tommy’s Express has broken ground on its first location in Portage, Wisconsin. This location is expected to open to the public in mid-2026.

The new facility features the Tommy’s Express signature building design and advanced, exclusive car wash technology. Oversized bay windows will offer a view into the wash system as it operates, guiding vehicles along a dual belt conveyor capable of handling a wide variety of vehicles. The service includes soft cloth brushes, tire shine, hot wax, and a powerful underbody flush, with total wash times from entry to exit averaging just 3 minutes. Guests will also have access to self-serve interior vacuum stations and mat washers on-site.

Guests can use a mobile app to purchase and manage their monthly Unlimited Club Memberships, which provide automatic access to the wash through exclusive member lanes equipped with high-definition license plate readers.

