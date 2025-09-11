Buona, Chicago’s Original Italian Beef, and The Original Rainbow Cone Bringing a Highly Anticipated Taste of Chicago to Murfreesboro on September 16

Two Iconic Food Experiences Celebrate Their First Joint Opening Outside the Midwest With Pop-Up Events, A Fundraiser for Jacob Strong 615 and More

September 11, 2025 // Franchising.com // MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – For the first time, Chicago’s authentic Italian beef sandwich is headed beyond the confines of the Midwest. This September, Buona (Bow-nuh), the family-owned restaurant group behind Chicago’s original Italian beef, is bringing its signature sandwich to Murfreesboro, TN. What’s more, Buona is opening The Original Rainbow Cone, a legendary 1920s ice cream shop, under the same roof. Located across from The Avenue shopping center at 2724 Roby Corlew Lane, the new foodie destination will bring big Chicago flavor to area residents.

For more than four decades, Buona has served Chicago’s authentic Italian beef – prepared the traditional way from the sandwich’s origins in the early 1930s: slow-roasting seasoned beef to produce its own natural gravy, slicing the meat into exceptionally thin pieces that absorb flavor from the gravy, piling the sliced beef onto Chicago-French bread and topping the sandwich with “sweet” or “hot” peppers. Buona recommends that first-timers order their beef the “Chicago Way,” whereby the ends of the sandwich are dipped in the gravy to create an unforgettable (albeit slightly messy) tasty treat. While Buona’s founding Buonavolanto family created their own recipe for seasoning the beef, they’ve adhered to the traditional preparation and cooking methods since they opened their first restaurant in 1981.

Rainbow Cone, established in 1926, is known for its artfully stacked cone featuring five distinct ice cream flavors that are each delicious on their own – yet magically taste better together. ​

Together, the two Chicago-born brands will bring a true taste of Chicago to Murfreesboro on September 16. Prior to the grand opening, Buona is hosting pop-up tastings from their food truck in Murfreesboro and other locations throughout the Greater Nashville Area to give area residents an early taste of their iconic sandwich. At the brand’s pre-opening fundraiser night, where guests can receive 50% off their order, all proceeds will go to the Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network and Jacob Strong 615, a local organization dedicated to empowering young minds to navigate their mental health journey with resilience, open dialogue, and the unwavering support of a community that truly cares.

“We’re bringing more than just an ordinary sandwich or an ice cream cone to the area – we’re bringing a real-deal taste of Chicago’s culinary heritage to Tennessee for the very first time. We’re proud to be the first to introduce our family’s all-natural Italian beef to the Nashville area,” said Joe Buonavolanto III, Executive Vice President of the Buona Companies. “Tennessee is a state with its own legendary food culture, and we’re looking forward to becoming a part of it. The best part is that the celebration starts long before opening day. We have so many exciting things planned in the week ahead to give Tennesseans their first taste of authentic Chicago street food.”

The pre-opening food truck events will not only give area residents the chance to experience Italian beef firsthand, but also an opportunity to win a summertime trip to the birthplace of the storied sandwich itself.

Guests can look forward to other classic Chicago street food, such as Italian beef and sausage sandwiches (AKA “Combos”), meatball sandwiches, and Chicago-style hot dogs at the Murfreesboro location. Menus also feature Buona’s famous cheese fries, the family’s stand-out takes on burgers, chicken sandwiches, salads, pasta dishes (made with their mom’s sauces and fresh pasta), and more. Rainbow Cone’s menu will feature their legendary sliced (vs scooped) cones, polka-dotted ice cream cakes, sundaes, shakes, mini-donuts, and more.

About Buona and The Original Rainbow Cone

Buona and The Original Rainbow Cone bring two Chicago family-owned traditions together, combining Buona’s authentic recipe for Italian beef sandwiches and The Original Rainbow Cone's famous 5-flavor “Rainbow Cone.” Buona’s founders, Joe and Peggy Buonavolanto, opened the first restaurant in Berwyn, Illinois in 1981, which featured their authentic recipe for Italian beef sandwiches. Today, the Buona brand is driven by multiple generations of Buonavolantos and their extended family of dedicated employees. Rainbow Cone was founded in 1926 by “Grandpa Joe” Sapp, who invented the sliced cone featuring five individual flavors that blend beautifully to create a must-try experience.

