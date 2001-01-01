Buona Franchise Opportunity
Financial Information:
|Franchise Fee:
|$40,000 - $60,000
|Total Investment:
|$2,953,859 - $5,570,392
|Royalty Fee:
|4-7%
Available Markets:
United States: AL, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY
|
Join The Buona Family.
We've served Chicago for more than 40 years. Now it's your turn to show the rest of the country what they've been missing!
Why Buona?
Anchored by our award-winning Italian Beef, our authentic family recipes have been winning over diners for decades. Add in our commitment to innovation and investment in our people, and you have a recipe for success.
For the last 40+ years, we've worked tirelessly to build a restaurant that we're proud to put our name on.
From perfecting family recipes and developing unique offerings like our Plant-Based Veggie Beef, to sourcing the highest quality ingredients and optimizing our operations, everything we've done has paved the way for a franchising opportunity like no other.
We've created a fast casual model that runs like a finely tuned machine, with high-quality menu offerings for today's modern families. Pair our leadership expertise and best-in-class technological investment with experienced multi-unit operators, and we've got the perfect match for growth and profitability.
Reasons to Invest
Key Financial Performance
A Menu Worthy of Our Name
A Family Restaurant Committed to Technological Innovation
Our investment in technology is everything to us - ensuring a consistent experience for our customers while enabling our staff to operate efficiently. As we continue to grow, we're committed to partnering with industry-leading technology providers to ensure top-quality experiences for every Buona customer.
Our Key Technological Support
Marketing Support from Buona
Franchisees receive customized marketing plans to support market launches with continued efforts to maintain awareness as the business scales. Our dedicated field marketing team works alongside franchisees to support local marketing efforts and design programming to suit the nuances of their local market, helping to drive brand loyalty, foot traffic, and online ordering in stores. Current efforts include but are not limited to:
Training and Education with Buona
Ready to Own Your Own Buona Franchise?
We're actively looking for successful business owners just like you to help expand our brand through franchising. Check out opportunities that are currently on the table!
This web page does not constitute a franchise offering or an offer to sell a franchise. A franchise offering can be made by us only in a state if we are first registered, excluded, exempted or otherwise qualified to offer franchises in that state, and only if we provide you with an appropriate franchise disclosure document.
