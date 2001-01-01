Buona Franchise Opportunity

Join The Buona Family. We've served Chicago for more than 40 years. Now it's your turn to show the rest of the country what they've been missing! Why Buona? Anchored by our award-winning Italian Beef, our authentic family recipes have been winning over diners for decades. Add in our commitment to innovation and investment in our people, and you have a recipe for success. For the last 40+ years, we've worked tirelessly to build a restaurant that we're proud to put our name on. From perfecting family recipes and developing unique offerings like our Plant-Based Veggie Beef, to sourcing the highest quality ingredients and optimizing our operations, everything we've done has paved the way for a franchising opportunity like no other. We've created a fast casual model that runs like a finely tuned machine, with high-quality menu offerings for today's modern families. Pair our leadership expertise and best-in-class technological investment with experienced multi-unit operators, and we've got the perfect match for growth and profitability. Reasons to Invest Key Financial Performance Strong unit-level economics.

Strong unit-level economics. Exclusive first-mover location opportunities for early buy-in.

Proven business model that has survived through every economic environment over the past 40 years.

Sales growth during COVID-19 thanks to state-of-the-art advanced ordering technologies.

Diverse menu offering focused on high-quality items.

Wide spectrum of menu price points to appeal to a wide audience with built-in upsells and add-ons.

Operational efficiency for drive-thru, carry-out, delivery and dine-in experiences. A Menu Worthy of Our Name Diverse, family-friendly menu with something for everyone regardless of dietary restrictions or food aversions.

Classic Italian staples, like our award-winning Italian Beef, fresh pastas, made-fresh pizzas, and salads like you're at one of our family dinners.

Unique twists on some of our best-selling classics, like carb-free Protein-Bowls and Buona Beef Bites.

On-trend meatless options, like our one-of-a-kind Plant-Based Italian Beef (available as a sandwich or a bowl), or other vegetarian options, like our soups/salads.

Fast casual and Chicago-style staples, like burgers, hot dogs, and chicken done up in a uniquely 'Buona' way.

A plethora of kids' meal options for even the pickiest of eaters.

Easily assembled Sandwich Kits for large families or small gatherings, combining some of our most famous dishes in one cost-effective package. A Family Restaurant Committed to Technological Innovation Our investment in technology is everything to us - ensuring a consistent experience for our customers while enabling our staff to operate efficiently. As we continue to grow, we're committed to partnering with industry-leading technology providers to ensure top-quality experiences for every Buona customer. Our Key Technological Support The Hub, an intranet powered by Franconnect.

Operations Management Software powered by Compeat/Restaurant 365.

E-Learning Management System.

Paradox, an AI Recruiting and Recruitment Management tool.

Tattle, a Guest Experience Platform. Marketing Support from Buona Franchisees receive customized marketing plans to support market launches with continued efforts to maintain awareness as the business scales. Our dedicated field marketing team works alongside franchisees to support local marketing efforts and design programming to suit the nuances of their local market, helping to drive brand loyalty, foot traffic, and online ordering in stores. Current efforts include but are not limited to: Robust loyalty and rewards program.

Point-of-purchase materials.

Direct mail and print media advertising.

Consistent and high-volume PR campaigns.

Customized email marketing.

Social media content.

Digital advertising efforts on social media, Google search, and more. Training and Education with Buona Franchise Business Consultant Support.

Robust Secret Shopper and Feedback Program.

Quality assurance program emphasizing food safety and operational excellence.

Franchisee Visits and Training. Ready to Own Your Own Buona Franchise? We're actively looking for successful business owners just like you to help expand our brand through franchising. Check out opportunities that are currently on the table! Add to Request List Added Request Information This web page does not constitute a franchise offering or an offer to sell a franchise. A franchise offering can be made by us only in a state if we are first registered, excluded, exempted or otherwise qualified to offer franchises in that state, and only if we provide you with an appropriate franchise disclosure document.