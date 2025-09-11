Free Car Washes at Ypsilanti Tommy’s Express

September 11, 2025 // Franchising.com // HOLLAND, MI—Tommy’s Express will open a new location in Ypsilanti, Michigan, at 5458 Carpenter Road. A free car wash will be offered from Friday through Sunday to mark the opening.

Tommy’s Express locations incorporate recycled materials and feature floor-to-ceiling windows and a transparent roof. The Ypsilanti site includes complimentary floor mat washers and high-powered vacuum stations.

Customers can sign up for the TommyClub Unlimited Wash Membership through the Tommy’s Express app. The system uses license plate recognition for automatic entry and offers several wash packages.

About Tommy’s Express

Tommy’s Express is a national car wash franchise with more than 250 locations across North America and Europe. The company provides training, marketing services, and technical assistance to franchisees and offers proprietary wash technology and products.

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.