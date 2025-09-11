Hounds Town USA Opens Third Maryland Location in Columbia

September 11, 2025 // Franchising.com // COLUMBIA, Md. – A new Hounds Town USA location has opened in Columbia, MD. Owned and operated by local entrepreneurs Sean and Jennifer Chappell, the facility opened on September 6 and offers pet care services for dogs and their owners in the area.

The facility welcomes all dogs, regardless of size, breed, or background.

This is the third Hounds Town USA location in Maryland. Jennifer will guide the overall vision for the store while working part-time on-site. Sean will also contribute part-time, and daily operations will be overseen by their daughter, Caela.

Hounds Town offers interactive dog daycare, pet boarding, and spa services. Trained staff supervise play throughout the day, with dogs grouped by size and temperament for safety and socialization. Hounds Town has a no-breed discrimination policy.

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.