Sky Zone Appoints Stephanie Meltzer-Paul as Chief Commercial Officer

PROVO, Utah--Sky Zone®, an indoor trampoline park and family entertainment franchise, announced the appointment of Stephanie Meltzer-Paul as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), effective September 22, 2025.

Meltzer-Paul has experience in digital innovation, customer engagement, and loyalty. Most recently, she served as Executive Vice President of Global Loyalty Services at Mastercard. Her career also includes senior leadership roles at Inspire Brands, Dunkin’ Brands, BJ’s Wholesale Club, and Starwood Hotels.