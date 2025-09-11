Sky Zone Appoints Stephanie Meltzer-Paul as Chief Commercial Officer
Appointment of a digital and loyalty executive to oversee Sky Zone’s marketing, programs, and revenue strategy
PROVO, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sky Zone®, an indoor trampoline park and family entertainment franchise, announced the appointment of Stephanie Meltzer-Paul as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), effective September 22, 2025.
Meltzer-Paul has experience in digital innovation, customer engagement, and loyalty. Most recently, she served as Executive Vice President of Global Loyalty Services at Mastercard. Her career also includes senior leadership roles at Inspire Brands, Dunkin’ Brands, BJ’s Wholesale Club, and Starwood Hotels.
