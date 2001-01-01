Sky Zone Franchise Opportunity

First on the scene and best in its class, Sky Zone created the world's first wall-to-wall trampoline park in 2004, bringing healthy, high-flying fun to people across the globe. Now you can be part of this international sensation. See how fitness, entertainment, and interactive technology create a powerhouse of an opportunity.

The Opportunity

A cutting-edge global brand that leads the trampoline and active play market.

The Biggest

Sky Zone is the originator of the global trampoline park movement. Founded in 2004, we have over 300 global locations in 16 international markets, generating more than $300 million in revenue.

The Best

Our proprietary, padless, flat trampoline system has revolutionized the industry and significantly improved safety. In fact, we literally wrote the book on the industry's safety standards - and were instrumental in founding the International Association of Trampoline Parks (IATP).

The Only

Not only have we been in business longer than any other trampoline park brand, we have more Franchise Partners, more refined systems and a singular commitment to maintaining a long-term presence in the United States and around the globe.

Why Us

Unsurpassed innovation. Unrelenting safety. Unapologetic domination.

Here's The Proof:

Our brands outperformed the competition by 89% between 2012 - 2018.

We dominate the market with over 300 locations, making us THE LARGEST in the market.

We created the safety standards for the International Association of Trampoline Parks (IATP) and continue to lead and influence the future development of the industry.

Our revolutionary "padless" technology sets our trampoline system apart, as do our best-in-class climbing features, warrior courses and challenge zones.

The newest technology including a mobile app, in-park camera systems, and gamification and social sharing of the experience.

Ultimate Dodgeball Championship Sky Zone parks compete in local, national and international dodgeball leagues.

Leader in cutting edge innovations including Warrior courses, VR climbing and wipeout zones.

It's not enough to be first to market. It's about setting yourself up to be the best and biggest in the category. Since 2004, we've blazed a trail for the global trampoline park industry, setting standards that have been copied but never duplicated.