Sky Zone Franchise Opportunity
Financial Information:
|Cash Investment:
|$500,000
|Net Worth:
|$1,800,000
|Franchise Fee:
|$60,000
|Total Investment:
|$1,300,000 - $2,800,000
|Royalty Fee:
|6% of the Gross Sales for the Business
|Advertising Fee:
|2% of the Gross Sales for the Business
Available Markets:
Canada: AB, BC, MB, NB, NT, NS, ON, PQ, SK, YT
United States: AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY
International Opportunities Available
First on the scene and best in its class, Sky Zone created the world's first wall-to-wall trampoline park in 2004, bringing healthy, high-flying fun to people across the globe. Now you can be part of this international sensation. See how fitness, entertainment, and interactive technology create a powerhouse of an opportunity.
The Opportunity
A cutting-edge global brand that leads the trampoline and active play market.
The Biggest
Sky Zone is the originator of the global trampoline park movement. Founded in 2004, we have over 300 global locations in 16 international markets, generating more than $300 million in revenue.
The Best
Our proprietary, padless, flat trampoline system has revolutionized the industry and significantly improved safety. In fact, we literally wrote the book on the industry's safety standards - and were instrumental in founding the International Association of Trampoline Parks (IATP).
The Only
Not only have we been in business longer than any other trampoline park brand, we have more Franchise Partners, more refined systems and a singular commitment to maintaining a long-term presence in the United States and around the globe.
Why Us
Unsurpassed innovation. Unrelenting safety. Unapologetic domination.It's not enough to be first to market. It's about setting yourself up to be the best and biggest in the category. Since 2004, we've blazed a trail for the global trampoline park industry, setting standards that have been copied but never duplicated.
Here's The Proof:
