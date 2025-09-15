Hounds Town USA Set to Open in Oak Creek

September 15, 2025 // Franchising.com // OAK CREEK, Wis.—Tails are wagging in Oak Creek as Hounds Town USA announces its newest location set to open on September 17. The doggy daycare and boarding concept will serve pet owners throughout the Milwaukee County and surrounding communities.

The Oak Creek location will be owned and operated by Jenny and Andrew Chromy, local entrepreneurs with deep roots in education. Both began their professional careers as teachers in the community and currently serve in district-level administration. Their shared background in education, particularly their understanding of individualized needs and structured environments, shapes their approach to dog care and management.

“Our experience in education taught us that no two kids, and no two dogs, are the same,” said Andrew. “We’re used to adapting and meeting different needs, which is exactly the kind of mindset that works well in a dog daycare setting. Hounds Town’s philosophy of putting dogs first aligns perfectly with our values.”

Longtime dog lovers and busy parents of three active children, the couple had been looking for an opportunity to combine their passion for animals with a desire to build something of their own.

Jenny will lead day-to-day operations at the Oak Creek location, while both owners will be actively involved in building a safe, fun, and enriching environment for dogs.

“As we expand toward our 10-year objective of ensuring every dog has access to Hounds Town, bringing in franchisees like Jenny and Andrew is essential,” said Rob Flanagan, CEO of Hounds Town USA. “Their unique backgrounds and shared commitment to quality care make them ideal partners.”

