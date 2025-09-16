Kinderdance® International Announces Kids Yoga Program Now Recognized for Continuing Education Credits by Yoga Alliance

September 16, 2025 // Franchising.com // Roanoke, VA – Kinderdance® International is proud to announce that its Kids Yoga program has officially been recognized for Continuing Education (CE) credits by Yoga Alliance. This important recognition not only highlights the program’s quality and educational value but also provides professional instructors with the opportunity to advance their own careers while bringing the benefits of yoga to young children.

The Kinderdance® Kids Yoga program combines mindful movement, breath awareness, and age appropriate yoga techniques to help children develop balance, flexibility, focus, and emotional well being. With this CE recognition by Yoga Alliance, early childhood educators, fitness professionals, and dance instructors can now earn professional development credits while training in the program.

"This recognition by Yoga Alliance reinforces the credibility and value of our Kids Yoga curriculum," said Kristen Smillie, Vice President of Program Development at Kinderdance® International. "We designed Kids Yoga to nurture both body and mind in children, and now instructors can also benefit professionally by receiving continuing education credits as they bring this enriching experience to their classrooms and communities."

