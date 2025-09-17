East Coast Wings + Grill Rolls Out Refreshed Menu with Bold New Flavors Led by Consumer Insights

September 17, 2025 // Franchising.com // WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – East Coast Wings + Grill (“ECW+G”) is excited to announce the launch of its refreshed menu featuring new menu items, flavor categories, and dish enhancements.

Designed with a balance of innovation and guest preferences, the updates were guided by extensive research, market trend analysis, and consumer insights. ECW+G’s latest refresh strikes a balance between introducing fresh items and enhancing dishes guests already love.

New additions to the menu include:

Coconut Shrimp, with a tangy kamikaze dipping sauce

Sweet Heat Chicken Tacos, featuring bold flavors balanced with fresh toppings

Fan-favorite items also underwent some enhancements, including:

Chicken Mac + Cheese, now elevated with the option to add one of ECW+G’s signature BBQ flavors – creating a smoky, savory twist on a classic comfort dish

Buffalo Shrimp, now featured as a signature entrée served with a full side – giving guests even more of a fan-favorite flavor in a hearty portion

The refreshed menu also includes the addition of two new flavors, expanding ECW+G’s already extensive lineup of customizable options:

Sweet Heat

Sweet Chili

“At East Coast Wings + Grill, we take great pride in blending data, market insights, and guest feedback to create a menu that reflects both who we are and where the industry is headed,” said Ashley Mitchell, VP of Marketing for ECW+G. “This refresh introduces bold new flavors while keeping value and family appeal at the forefront, ensuring our guests enjoy an exceptional dining experience every visit. At the same time, these thoughtful changes provide our franchisees with a competitive, research-backed menu that supports sustainable growth and long-term success.”

ECW+G prides itself on offering a complete dining experience with a variety of menu items, from signature burgers and flatbreads to skillets, craft beer, and of course chicken wings, all paired with exceptional hospitality. ECW+G provides a relaxed, comfortable setting perfect for family outings, catching a game, or picking up convenient carry-out options.

