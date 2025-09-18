GYMGUYZ Brings Workouts to West Metro & Minnetonka

MINNETONKA, Minn., Sept. 18, 2025 // PRNewswire // -- GYMGUYZ is now serving the West Metro & Minnetonka, Minnesota area. GYMGUYZ utilizes a fleet of bright red, branded vehicles to bring certified personal trainers, equipment, and workouts right to customers' doors. The incredible convenience of the service, along with its highly customized workouts, create dramatic results for clients looking to start a new fitness routine or work out more frequently and consistently.

To celebrate its launch, GYMGUYZ West Metro & Minnetonka will join the Apple Days festival from September 19–21, offering trial workouts and more at its booth. A ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled for September 20, just before the popular apple pie eating contest.

The new location is owned by Mark Ruff, a local entrepreneur with deep ties to the Minnetonka community. After a career that included education, human resources, and years as a dedicated stay-at-home dad, Ruff was ready for a new challenge. Passionate about health and wellness, he saw an opportunity to make fitness more accessible through GYMGUYZ.

In a region known for its health-conscious residents—but long, cold winters—Ruff believes GYMGUYZ offers the perfect solution: customized workouts delivered directly to clients' homes or workplaces. His goal is to empower more people in the community to reach their fitness goals in a setting that works for them.

"Accountability is one of the biggest challenges in reaching fitness goals, especially without guidance or support," said Ruff. "That's why bringing GYMGUYZ to this community means so much to me. It offers a way for people to access personalized, one-on-one training in a setting that feels comfortable and encouraging. Each workout is tailored to individual needs, but more importantly, it builds confidence, consistency, and a stronger connection to wellness."

GYMGUYZ offers a range of customized fitness programs—including strength training, cardio, sports conditioning, weight loss and toning, senior fitness, youth and teen fitness, assisted stretch, and nutrition counseling—to help individuals reach their health and wellness goals. Training sessions are available for individuals as well as groups such as couples and families. All sessions are led by nationally certified personal trainers, who bring expertise, motivation, and a variety of techniques to every session.

No two workouts are ever the same, but each one is designed to be both effective and engaging.

