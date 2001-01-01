GYMGUYZ Franchise Opportunity

Redefining The In Home Personal Training Industry

GYMGUYZ® offers the unique opportunity to venture into the untapped home fitness industry and become a part of the #1 in Home Personal Training company. There are many franchise opportunities to choose from, but as a GYMGUYZ fitness franchisee, you're taking a fresh approach to changing people's lives from the comfort of their own home. You'll be breaking down major barriers as we implement healthy lifestyles in the people you work with - giving them their time back while we maintain accountability that no other fitness franchise offers.

Our business doesn't require opening a brick-and-mortar space--you can be open and operating in as little as 8 weeks! No fitness background? No problem. We provide unmatched training and support for all our owners. Our In-Home Personal Training franchise is revolutionizing the fitness industry--and we invite you to come along for the ride.

Learn How It All Started For GYMGUYZ

Josh York started the GYMGUYZ business in 2008. However, it was many years prior that he began creating the path that would lead to a successful mobile personal training business. It was during his high school days of playing hockey that he developed a passion for fitness. He made the connection that being physically fit helped him perform better on the ice and feel great at the same time. Josh fulfilled his passion for health and fitness by working as a personal trainer in gyms on Long Island while earning his bachelor's degree.

In 2007, after graduating from college, Josh began working for a marketing firm and continued working as a personal trainer in the evenings. It was on one of these evenings at the gym that something clicked. He noticed that gym members were inconsistent. They had too many excuses not to show up at the gym and work out. Whether his clients were working late, unable to leave the house after a busy day, or just needed to get dinner on the table, Josh realized that there are dozens of rational reasons why many people aren't consistent gym-goers. This is when he started developing a solution.

Bringing Ideas to Life

Tapping into his creativity, his professional background in marketing, and his solid knowledge of health and fitness, Josh decided to launch his own company. He would offer an experience that was completely different by bringing customers a unique service: a mobile fitness company that comes to the setting of your choice. GYMGUYZ was invented, with a fully equipped van containing weights, resistance equipment, body bars, and so much more. The personal training coaches would develop personalized exercise and nutrition programs designed to ensure clients achieve their fitness goals.

Josh created GYMGUYZ from an idea and, like many great entrepreneurs, he started the GYMGUYZ business in his parents' house in 2008. The dining room became a mini GYMGUYZ office. He started with a vision, a laptop, and one van. He conducted business at the dining room table with a cordless phone and one folder with a few client names.

Josh was not only running the business, but he was training the clients as well. When not training his clients, Josh drove the GYMGUYZ van every day, up and down the Long Island Expressway, in an effort to market the GYMGUYZ brand and attract new clients. Soon that one folder became multiple files, and the dining room became crowded with file cabinets, a printer, a fax machine, and marketing materials.

The Difference We're Making Today

In 2010, the demand for in home personal training grew significantly. Josh hired a certified personal trainer to help train the growing number of clients, and by the year's end, he needed to add two more vans and hire three more employees. In 2011, GYMGUYZ added another three vans to the fleet and recruited additional certified personal trainers to join the team. In 2013, it was time for GYMGUYZ to take the next step and open the official GYMGUYZ headquarters on Long Island in Plainview, New York. Now with a spacious office, full-time office staff, a fleet of vans, and a dedicated sales vehicle, Josh began the franchising process. Josh continues to aim high with a goal of 500 franchises within the next five years. Josh's advice is to always follow your dreams and truly believe in your vision!