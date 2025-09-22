Back by Popular Demand: The Primo Pilgrim

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 22, 2025 // GLOBE NEWSWIRE // -- Fall is back, and so is one of PrimoHoagies’ most beloved seasonal hoagies: The Primo Pilgrim. Stacked high with freshly sliced turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, and mayo—all served on PrimoHoagies’ award-winning seeded bread—this limited-time favorite delivers the ultimate taste of Thanksgiving in every bite.

For more than 30 years, PrimoHoagies has set the standard for sandwiches, proudly serving the highest quality Thumann’s meats and cheeses, always sliced fresh and piled high. The Primo Pilgrim continues that tradition, offering customers a seasonal experience that provides excellence and quality.

“Fall is here—and so is everyone’s favorite, the Primo Pilgrim,” said Nicholas Papanier Jr., Owner, President & CEO of PrimoHoagies.

Fall is most definitely here, and year after year, the Primo Pilgrim steals the spotlight, bringing customers back for that one-of-a-kind taste of the season.

