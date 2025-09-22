Big O Tires Accelerates New Franchise Locations Across Arizona and Utah

September 22, 2025 // Franchising.com // PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. – Big O Tires recently expanded with six new franchise shops across Arizona and Utah. Big O Tires franchise locations offer a one-stop shop for drivers in need of complete car care, providing a wide range of tires at competitive prices. The shops also provide diagnostic, repair, and routine automotive and maintenance services.

The new Big O Tires franchise shops are locally owned and operated by the following multi-unit franchisees within the Big O Tires franchise system:

Austin Jenkins – Opened a new franchise shop in August.

Eric Ramsower and Eric Bott – Opened two locations in Arizona in September, located along the Nevada border.

Desiree Elliott, Karl Gabbard, and Shawn Tucker – Opened a new franchise shop in July.

Kent Coleman – Opened a new Big O Tires franchise shop in August located in Murray, Utah.

Tony Williams and John Niemiec – Added a new shop to their portfolio in August located in Peoria, Ariz.

“We take pride in working closely with our franchisees and providing them with the resources, support, and training they need to successfully grow their businesses,” said Gary Skidmore, chief operating officer at Big O Tires.

