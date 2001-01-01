Big O Tires, LLC Franchise Opportunity
Big O has been around since 1962. There’s a lot of history and great stories and great people who helped build this up. You take a lot of pride in being part of this corporation. Every year when we go (to the annual convention), it just makes you want to carry on the tradition. ... I remember blowing up balloons for kids and tying them onto wrists. Now I’m blowing up balloons and putting them on their kids’ wrists. We’re not trying to get people to pay for things they don’t need and make their bills huge. We tell them what they need and then see how much they can afford, and take care of them. That’s the attitude we take and that’s why people shop with us and their kids shop with us and their kids’ kids shop with us.
I could not find a better business than I have today. With the distribution, the product lines, the size of (Big O Tires parent companies) TBC Corp. and Sumitomo, there is nothing better. A few years ago when the U.S. put a big tariff on Chinese tires, it created huge inventory and supply chain problems for a lot of people, but we never felt it. TBC and Sumitomo were big enough and smart enough to adjust, so we weren’t disrupted and we didn’t see a spike in our costs. That’s just one example.
Financial Information:
|Cash Investment:
|$50,000
|Net Worth:
|$200,000
|Franchise Fee:
|$30,000
|Total Investment:
|$242,500 - $1,023,300
Available Markets:
United States: AZ, AR, CA, CO, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, MN, MO, MT, NE, NV, NM, OH, OK, OR, TN, TX, UT, VA, WA, WY
Big O Tires - The Team You Trust®
Big O Tires is an iconic brand that people have been turning to for generations. We're part of the TBC Corporation umbrella of companies, and as such, our franchisees enjoy access to an unparalleled supply chain network and more than 100 distribution centers across North America. This access is important because it will keep your Big O Tires franchise the go-to source for expert vehicle maintenance and repair in ways the competition can't match. While we're known for all things tires--their sale, service, and installation--and carry all the brands consumers love--including MICHELIN®, BFGOODRICH®, Goodyear®, our own Big O brand of tires, and more--your franchise will also serve your protected territory through a robust suite of services that meet a variety of needs.
Some of these include:
Our commitment to you means you'll always be prepared to meet the automotive repair and maintenance needs of your community in ways the competition can only aspire to.
Why Partner with Big O?
Ours is a robust and recession-resistant industry that continues to meet the needs of millions of Americans every year. But remember, success depends very much on how you set yourself up for it and who you partner with. With us by your side, you can count on:
Our Ideal Candidate? You!
One of the most important advantages of a Big O Tires franchise opportunity is all the training and support you can look forward to that prepares you to leverage our time-tested business model and make the most of our industry. It means you can invest in a Big O franchise without prior experience in the automotive industry.
That said, we do like to see franchise candidates who have an entrepreneurial spirit, are eager to develop their territory by owning more than one Big O franchise and are ready to take a leadership role as they grow their presence in the business community.
If you're ready to become your own boss with plenty of franchisor support, and you love the idea of becoming part of an essential industry, now's the perfect time to partner with Big O Tires!
