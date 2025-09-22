Caring Senior Service appoints two new leadership positions

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 22, 2025 // PRNewswire // -- Caring Senior Service, has named Ken Doty as its chief operating officer and Justin McAdoo as its chief technology officer, reinforcing the company's commitment to innovation in at-home caregiving.

"With these strategic hires, we are strengthening our position as a care provider," said Jeff Salter, founder and CEO of Caring Senior Service. "Ken's proven ability to optimize franchise performance and Justin's background in digital solutions will allow us to modernize the caregiving experience for clients and families across our network."

Doty brings more than two decades of experience leading franchise development and multi-site operations. His track record will help Caring Senior Service establish strategies and develop processes to support expansion.

"Caring Senior Service has built a reputation for pairing compassionate, personalized care with modern solutions," Doty said. "I am committed to continuing this vision while refining the processes and workflows that directly impact the success of our franchise owners."

McAdoo comes to his new role with more than a decade of experience leading systems innovation, digital transformation and workflow strategy. His career has centered on building tools that simplify communication, strengthen support for frontline teams, and create efficiencies that fuel growth. At Caring Senior Service, he will focus on advancing the company's proprietary platforms, expanding innovative caregiving resources and ensuring franchise owners have the technology and support they need to succeed.

"My focus at Caring Senior Service is to enhance the tools and systems that caregivers and franchise owners rely on every day," McAdoo said. "By optimizing their workflows, we can improve the care experience for families while positioning the company for continued growth and leadership in the senior care industry."

SOURCE Caring Senior Service

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.