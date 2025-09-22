Kinderdance® International Welcomes New Franchisee Emily Fell of Kinderdance® Mid-Maryland

September 22, 2025 // Franchising.com // Roanoke VA– Kinderdance® International is excited to announce Emily Fell as the newest franchisee, bringing Kinderdance® programs to Mid-Maryland.

With over 15 years of experience in marketing and branding, Emily has helped businesses grow across a range of industries. Her professional journey includes seven years with a housecleaning franchise, sparking her first vision of owning a franchise, followed by work at a large Montessori school that strengthened her appreciation for early childhood education. Most recently, Emily led marketing for a home improvement company, realizing that it was time to dedicate her energy to building a business of her own.

“As a mom of three girls who have all danced at different stages of their lives, I’ve seen the joy and confidence that movement can bring,” said Emily Fell. “Joining Kinderdance feels like the start of something special. I see it as a chance to inspire confidence in children through movement and build a business that makes a real difference”.

Richard Maltese, CEO of Kinderdance® International, added, “We are thrilled to welcome Emily to the Kinderdance family. Her extensive marketing experience, coupled with her passion for early childhood development and dedication to inspiring children, makes her a perfect fit. We look forward to seeing the impact she will make in the Mid-Maryland community.”

Kinderdance® International has been transforming the lives of children through programs that enhance physical, social, and cognitive development. With the addition of Emily Fell as a franchisee, the Mid-Maryland community will now have access to dance, movement, and fitness programs designed to nurture confidence, creativity, and joy in young learners.

SOURCE Kinderdance® International

###

