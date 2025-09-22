Senior Care Authority Adds New Leaders

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Senior Care Authority has expanded its leadership team. Tim Schroder has been named Vice President of Marketing, and Mary Molnar is the new Vice President of Franchise Support.

Schroder has more than 20 years of experience in franchise marketing, with previous leadership roles at Golden Corral, Save A Lot and Retro Fitness. At Senior Care Authority, he will focus on improving the brand's digital footprint, including website updates, better SEO and enhanced local microsites for franchisees. His plans also include providing toolkits and strategies that make it easier for owners to connect with families in their communities.

"The choice to place a loved one in a senior care facility comes with a lot of emotion, anxiety and stress," Schroder said. "We're here to make that easier — to help people focus on their loved one while we guide them through the process. That emotional connection needs to be reflected across all marketing touchpoints."

Mary Molnar has been a Senior Care Authority franchisee since 2018 and understands the challenges of balancing client care with business operations. In her new role, she will work directly with franchise owners to improve onboarding, simplify daily operations and strengthen communication across the system. Her goal is to build practical systems that help owners feel supported and confident.

"I know how much courage and hard work it takes to launch and lead in this space, and I wanted to be a bigger part of the Senior Care Authority network that helps each owner feel more confident, capable and supported," Molnar said.

SOURCE 1851 Franchise

