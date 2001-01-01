Senior Care Authority Franchise Opportunity
After a thirty year career in healthcare and hospital administration, I was ready for a change where I could use my experience, knowledge and passion to serve others. Becoming a Senior Care Authority franchise owner turned out to be a life changing event that has led to a more fulfilling purpose and a successful business venture. My business is successful in large part to the orientation, training and ongoing support provided by the corporate leadership team and interaction with other franchise owners. If there is ever a situation where I need advice to better serve my clients, assistance is only a phone call or e-mail away. With this business, I am able to serve the greatest generation with an organized and progressive process.
My wife, Tammy, and I were drawn to the senior industry out of challenging, personal experiences with our own aging parents. We cared for our two sets of parents, albeit in different ways due to differing needs, for many years. This created both a desire to assist families caring for their older loved ones, and an awareness that the path to caregiving is an incredibly challenging one. This franchise gave us an opportunity to help families dealing with what we know to be overwhelming, and create a business we can enjoy and grow. This business is emotionally and financially rewarding, and we really like the people with whom we chose to partner.
Financial Information:
|Franchise Fee:
|$52,500
|Total Investment:
|$71,095 - $90,395
Available Markets:
United States: AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY
