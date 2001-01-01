 Senior Care Authority Franchise Opportunity
Senior Care Authority Franchise Opportunity

Testimonials

After a thirty year career in healthcare and hospital administration, I was ready for a change where I could use my experience, knowledge and passion to serve others. Becoming a Senior Care Authority franchise owner turned out to be a life changing event that has led to a more fulfilling purpose and a successful business venture. My business is successful in large part to the orientation, training and ongoing support provided by the corporate leadership team and interaction with other franchise owners. If there is ever a situation where I need advice to better serve my clients, assistance is only a phone call or e-mail away. With this business, I am able to serve the greatest generation with an organized and progressive process.

David Johnson
Franchise Owner Serving southern Alabama and northern Florida

My wife, Tammy, and I were drawn to the senior industry out of challenging, personal experiences with our own aging parents. We cared for our two sets of parents, albeit in different ways due to differing needs, for many years. This created both a desire to assist families caring for their older loved ones, and an awareness that the path to caregiving is an incredibly challenging one. This franchise gave us an opportunity to help families dealing with what we know to be overwhelming, and create a business we can enjoy and grow. This business is emotionally and financially rewarding, and we really like the people with whom we chose to partner.

Mike and Tammy Mannion
Franchise Owners Serving Charlotte, NC

Financial Information:

Franchise Fee: $52,500
Total Investment: $71,095 - $90,395

Available Markets:


United States: AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY

Join An Award-Winning Brand Offering
A Recession-Resistant Senior Care Franchise!

If you're reading this, chances are you're interested in making an important contribution to your community as a business owner -- but not just any business owner. You'd like to be one who offers valuable services that benefit older adults and their loved ones. It's an important responsibility. When you join the Senior Care Authority family of franchise owners, you'll become a trusted and respected resource for seniors and their families when they need your guidance the most.

We're a Top Senior Placement and Eldercare Consulting Brand!

Our franchisees repeatedly recognize us for our commitment to them and their success. We've been voted one of the top brands in franchisee satisfaction for seven years in a row and are a leading senior service sector provider!

  • 97% of our franchisees would recommend our senior care franchise brand to another franchisee candidate
  • 97% of our franchisees enjoy being part of our brand family

Why Senior Care Authority?

  • Our industry leadership - We are leaders in the thriving senior services industry, providing senior living options, eldercare consulting, and advocacy services to hundreds of communities across the country.
  • Our affordable investment - Our elder care franchise investment opportunity represents an economical way to capitalize on our robust industry, involving low overhead and few moving parts. This simplicity can mean the potential for a quick ROI!
  • Our proven system - With decades of experience in the elder care franchise industry, we have used our expertise to craft a proven business model that's easy to scale and includes a turnkey marketing system.
  • Our training and support - You can count on our comprehensive initial franchise training, which includes one-on-one coaching and field training with ongoing support for the life of your senior care franchise. You'll be in business for yourself but not by yourself!
  • Our brand culture - We believe strongly in the value each Senior Care Authority franchise location brings to its community. Our franchisees enjoy personal satisfaction, financial reward, and a better work/life balance.

Ours Is a Much-Needed Service That Meets a Growing Need

As the Baby Boomer population ages, society is on the cusp of facing the needs of an unprecedented number of seniors. The majority of people over 65 will need care at some point in their life. For many of them and their families, the process of finding that care can be overwhelming and stressful. Consider these facts:

  • The number of Americans age 65 and older will more than double over the next 20 years, reaching 80 million in 2040.
  • The number of adults age 85 and older (the group most often needing help with basic personal care) will nearly quadruple by 2040.
  • Approximately 70% of individuals over age 65 will require at least some type of long-term care service during their lifetime.
  • Older Americans are living longer. In 1960, men who turned 62 could expect to live another 15 years. By 2040, they will likely live for another 22 years. For 62-year-old women, the gain in remaining life expectancy between 1960 and 2040 will be four years.
