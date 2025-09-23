Del Taco Expands In North Carolina With New Kernersville Restaurant Opening Sept. 22

September 23, 2025 // Franchising.com // KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Del Taco is bringing its fresh, craveable menu to Kernersville with the opening of a new location.

The Kernersville restaurant introduces local guests to the brand’s signature tacos, burritos, quesadillas, burgers, fries and freshly prepared favorites made with quality ingredients delivering on the bold Ameri-Mex flavors that Del Taco is known for. The location is the first for local franchise owner Alex McCourt of DKernersville LLC, alongside owners Paresh Patel and Dawn Headen.

“We are excited to introduce Kernersville and the Triad to Del Taco with our first location,” said McCourt. “We look forward to serving guests a unique mix of fresh Mexican-inspired flavors and American classics, all at an unbeatable value.”

The Kernersville Del Taco will be open Sunday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 a.m., and Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 a.m.

