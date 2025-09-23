Fix Auto Rocklin Hosts Back-to-School Charity Drive, Donates Supplies to Rocklin Unified and Sacramento Children’s Home

September 23, 2025 // Franchising.com // Charlotte, NC – On Saturday, August 31, Fix Auto Rocklin, owned by Eric Dunivan, hosted a community charity event, collecting two full vehicle loads of school supplies and donations for local students and children in need.

The event benefited both the Rocklin Unified School District and the Sacramento Children’s Home, supporting their mission to provide essentials and stability to youth in challenging circumstances. Contributions included cash, checks, backpacks, and school supplies.

The event brought together families, vendors, and car enthusiasts from across the region, with an impressive showing of luxury vehicles including Ferraris, Porsches, and BMWs lined up as part of the celebration. Attendees also enjoyed cupcakes, raffles, giveaways, and vendor booths, including an appearance by a Porsche design artist.

“It was incredible to see our community show up with such heart,” said Eric Dunivan, owner of Fix Auto Rocklin. “We had everything from high end cars to school backpacks, and every donation made a difference. Giving back is part of who we are, and I couldn’t be prouder of the impact we made together.”

A key moment of the day came when Dakota, a 21 year old woman who once lived at the Sacramento Children’s Home, shared her powerful and emotional journey, reflecting on her past and how she now dedicates herself to supporting children who are walking the same path she once did.

The partnership with the Sacramento Children’s Home was formed after Fix Auto Rocklin connected with Cars and Coffee Sacramento, where they met event organizer Namde and coordinated the joint effort.

“Fix Auto Rocklin’s back-to-school event is a model for how local businesses can drive meaningful community change,” said Damien Reyna, Chief Operating Officer, Collision, Driven Brands. “Eric and his team exemplify the mission of Fix Auto USA — repairing more than just vehicles, but restoring hope and opportunity in the communities we serve.”

Fix Auto Rocklin extends thanks to Rocklin Unified School District, Sacramento Children’s Home, Cars and Coffee Sacramento, and all vendors and volunteers who made the day a success.

