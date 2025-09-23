Potbelly Keeps Cravings Toasty HOT This Fall with Catering Savings

September 23, 2025 // Franchising.com // CHICAGO – Potbelly is helping the country fall back into its routine as the calendar hits the last quarter of the year. The iconic neighborhood sandwich shop is launching an extended savings offer for group orders, running September 29 through Saturday, October 26. During the promotion, Potbelly will give 10 percent savings on orders of $200 or more.

“Fall is a season full of opportunities to celebrate, from office events to sporting events, and seasonal get-togethers,” said David Daniels, Chief Marketing Officer of Potbelly. “Our catering menu has always been a way to bring people together with fan favorite signature items that make it easy to feed a crowd.”

Potbelly Catering provides a variety of options for groups of 10 or more. This includes warm, toasty sandwich boxes, catering-sized soups and salads, cookie boxes, sides, drinks, and hand-spun shakes. Potbelly catering orders feature customizable assortments of these items, perfect for larger groups and parties.

