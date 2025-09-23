Round Table Delivers New Location in Colorado

September 23, 2025 // Franchising.com // LOS ANGELES, – FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc., announces the opening of a new Round Table Pizza in Colorado Springs, CO. The restaurant is celebrated for its hand-crafted pizzas, including fan-favorites such as the King Arthur’s Supreme and Montague’s All Meat Marvel, and craveable shareables like Garlic Parmesan Twists.

“Expanding into Colorado marks an important step in our journey to introduce more communities to the Round Table Pizza experience, especially with experienced and committed franchisees like Ron and Sandy Chadwick, who currently operate two other Round Table locations,” said David Pear, President of Round Table Pizza. “Colorado Springs is a dynamic market, and we look forward to introducing the community to our beloved family recipes—handcrafted the same way for over 60 years.”

Since its founding in 1959, Round Table Pizza has been recognized as "Pizza Royalty™” for its dedication to using gold-standard ingredients like high-quality meats and the brand’s signature three cheese blend. Each pizza is hand-crafted with legendary toppings layered to the edge of Round Table’s perfectly baked crust.

