Gong cha Partners with PEANUTS for a Blind-Box Style Bubble Tea Collaboration

BOSTON, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gong cha is celebrating the 75th anniversary of Peanuts® with a nostalgia-filled, limited-time promotion.

Beginning October 1, guests who purchase any medium-sized drink can upgrade to a Peanuts Surprise Cup for $6 (*varies by location). Each blind-box style cup includes one of four collectible keychains featuring Peanuts favorites—Snoopy, Charlie Brown, Lucy, or Woodstock—packed at random for a true surprise. Guests can purchase as many medium drinks with Surprise Cups as they'd like to try and collect all four characters (available while supplies last).

"We're always looking for new ways to surprise and excite our guests," said Missy Maio, VP of Marketing for Gong cha Americas. "By blending the fun, on-trend appeal of blind-box collecting with the enduring popularity of Peanuts, we're giving fans a fresh way to enjoy our premium bubble tea."

To highlight the collaboration, Gong cha is also spotlighting drinks inspired by each Peanuts character:

Snoopy's "Pumpkin Patch Swirl" - Iced Pumpkin Spice Milk Tea with Milk Foam & Boba: This new fall classic combines spiced pumpkin flavors with premium black milk tea, chewy brown sugar boba, and a layer of Gong cha's signature creamy milk foam, served over ice.

Charlie Brown's "Good Grief Brown Sugar" - Brown Sugar Milk Tea: Blends premium oolong tea with the sweet, caramelized taste of brown sugar for a smooth, indulgent take on the classic bubble tea.

Lucy's "Peachy Fuss" - Peach Yogurt Smoothie: Combines the tang of yogurt with sweet peachy goodness and a base of refreshing green tea, creating a creamy, fruit-and-tea forward refreshment.

Woodstock's "Matcha Flutter" - Matcha Tea Latte: Pairs earthy, slightly sweet premium matcha green tea with a smooth, creamy base, creating a balanced drink that's both energizing and indulgent.

*suggested retail price of $5.59-$6.50 (varies by location)

*guests are able to purchase any medium sized drink in a Surprise Cup (promotion not limited to the four featured Peanuts drinks)

The Peanuts Surprise Cups will be available October 1 - 31, 2025 (while supplies last).

