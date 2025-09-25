Club Pilates Hosts Throwback Celebration

September 25, 2025 // Franchising.com // IRVINE, Calif. – Each September, Club Pilates studios turn up the neon and crank the volume for the brand’s beloved 80s Week Event. This year, the brand is taking the celebration to new heights, inviting its community across the US and Canada to take part in the largest Pilates throwback celebration to date.

From September 25th through October 10th, Club Pilates is encouraging members, Pilates enthusiasts, and its instructors across the U.S. and Canada to join in the fun with two separate sweepstakes. Entrants can show off their favorite moves for a chance to win a “tubular” trip to Los Angeles to attend a series of exclusive events, including the ultimate 80s-themed Roller Rink Party.

Open to the public (U.S. and Canada only) from September 25th to October 10th, 2025, the “Pilates Power Move Sweepstakes” invites Pilates fans across the US and Canada to showcase their favorite Pilates moves for a chance to win a trip to LA*.

Steps to Enter:

Post a video or photo of your favorite Pilates move on TikTok or Instagram Use the hashtag #ClubPilates80sWeekSweepstakes Tag @clubpilates on Instagram or @clubpilatesnational on TikTok Follow @clubpilates on Instagram or @clubpilatesnational on TikTok

20 Lucky Winners Will Receive:

Round-trip airfare to Los Angeles (from anywhere in the U.S. or Canada)

Hotel accommodations

VIP access to a series of Club Pilates events

Admission to the 80s-themed Roller Rink Party

Every entry becomes part of a larger movement montage, creating a social-first storytelling campaign that puts Pilates lovers center stage.

To spotlight the incredible talent within its studios, Club Pilates is also launching a separate sweepstakes, exclusively for instructors. Club Pilates instructors in the U.S. and Canada can enter the “Glow & Tell Sweepstakes” from September 25th to October 10th, 2025**.

Steps to Enter:

Post a video to Instagram or TikTok sharing “Why I became a Pilates Instructor” Use the hashtag #ClubPilatesGlowAndTellSweepstakes Tag @clubpilates on Instagram or @clubpilatesnational on TikTok Follow @clubpilates on Instagram or @clubpilatesnational on TikTok

10 Instructors Will Receive:

Round-trip airfare to Los Angeles

Hotel accommodations

VIP access to instructor-only events

Admission to the 80s Roller Rink Party with fellow instructors and special guests

This year, 80s Week is more than just a celebration – it is a cultural moment amplifying real voices through content, conversation, and community-driven experiences. So, what are you waiting for? Time to dig out your leg warmers, power up your playlist, and show the world how you move.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.