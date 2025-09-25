Dickey’s Barbecue Pit New Openings

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, the world’s largest barbecue brand, shows growth trajectory during the first three quarters of 2025. From January through August 2025, the iconic Texas-born brand opened 46 new locations.

In 2024, Dickey's experienced its slowest year on record. Rising costs, some franchise litigation fueling negative press made for a lackluster year. "We took a serious look at our business and built a two year plan to return Dickey's to its position as a top fast casual restaurant brand. We have seen an enormous sales recovery. Our most important overall goal driving all of our plans is exceptional profitability and financial success of our amazing family of franchisees," said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Sales success has opened the door to store count growth also. New locations span from Alabama to Washington and internationally in Alberta, Ontario and the Philippines. Each opening brings more jobs, more small business ownership opportunities, and more access to Dickey’s famous slow-smoked barbecue.

“Every new opening represents not just growth for Dickey’s, but growth for communities and families,” said Laura Rea Dickey. “Our franchisees are the heart of this brand. Their success, combined with our technology, support systems and authentic barbecue, is what keeps this momentum going. We are building more than restaurants, we are building community connections.”

“Barbecue has always been about gathering people around good food, and it is exciting to see that resonate everywhere from Texas to the Philippines,” said Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group. “We are proving that legit flavor, paired with strong franchisee support, can thrive in any market.”