Leave Room for Dessert: Slim Chickens Launches Cherry Cheesecake Jar Dessert

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., Sept. 29, 2025 // PRNewswire // -- Slim Chickens is capturing hearts at the close of the meal, too—with made-by-hand daily desserts worth saving room for. Starting September 29, Slim Chickens locations will debut the latest seasonal addition to its beloved lineup of jar desserts: Cherry Cheesecake.

Housed in a signature take-home mason jar, this sweet escape dessert features layers of creamy New York–style cheesecake, tart cherry pie filling, and fluffy whipped topping. It's a bold new twist on a timeless classic—rich, nostalgic, and just the right amount of indulgent.

"Our guests crave innovation, and that excitement doesn't stop with our savory offerings," said Chef Andrew Ruga, director of culinary. "We've built a cult following around our jar desserts, and the Cherry Cheesecake is the next evolution of that Southern-inspired sweetness. It's a spoonful of comfort in every bite."

The Cherry Cheesecake Jar will replace the outgoing seasonal Strawberry Cheesecake flavor and joins the dessert roster alongside two fan favorites: the Chocolate Brownie Pudding Jar and the NILLA Banana Pudding Jar.

Whether you're finishing off tenders or just stopping in for a sweet treat, the new Cherry Cheesecake is Slim Chickens way of saying, "y'all come back now."

