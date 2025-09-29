Pvolve Enters Nevada with First Franchise Agreements in Las Vegas

September 29, 2025 // Franchising.com // LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Pvolve has signed its first franchise agreements in the Las Vegas suburbs. Jennifer LaFrance, a business leader in Las Vegas, will open two new studios in the Summerlin and Henderson neighborhoods.

LaFrance, a lifelong fitness enthusiast and 16-time marathon finisher, is bringing her personal passion for wellness and extensive business acumen to the Pvolve community as the brand's first franchisee in Las Vegas.

“Fitness has always been an essential part of my life,” said LaFrance. “Pvolve’s science-backed, low-impact method aligns perfectly with my personal wellness goals, and I’m thrilled to bring this empowering approach to the Las Vegas community.”

Pvolve’s approach combines functional movement with resistance equipment to improve strength, mobility, and injury prevention. Its hybrid model—offering in-studio classes, streaming options, and proprietary at-home equipment—allows members to engage with the brand wherever they are, creating long-term wellness habits that go beyond traditional fitness programs.

“Vegas is a dynamic, fast-growing city hungry for innovative fitness experiences, and Pvolve is uniquely positioned to deliver just that,” said Julie Cartwright, President of Pvolve. “Jennifer LaFrance’s combination of business acumen, ambition and community ties gives us tremendous confidence in our impact here. With her leadership, this studio will bring a smarter way to strengthen the body for a better life."

Once open, the Summerlin and Henderson locations will offer residents access to Pvolve’s clinically-backed workouts, hybrid membership options, and innovative resistance equipment. LaFrance has already been enjoying Pvolve’s at-home equipment and online platform and is eager to build a local community focused on sustainable wellness.

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.