Quiet Reflection or Blasting Music: New Survey Uncovers Generational Differences in Car Behavior

Ziebart-Commissioned Study Finds How Cars Shape Daily Life and Drivers' Efforts to Protect Them

44% of Millennials plan for the future and 39% listen to podcasts while driving

89% of Gen X drivers turn up the music in the car

55% of Gen Z drivers opt for silent car rides

TROY, Mich., Sept. 29, 2025 // PRNewswire // -- A new study commissioned by Ziebart, the global leader in vehicle appearance and protection services, and conducted by Talker Research finds that cars often serve as a personal safe haven for drivers, with each generation treating that alone time in their car differently. To better understand the critical role cars play in daily life, the third-party study also explored how drivers care for their vehicles inside and out to extend their lifespan.

Generational Differences in Car Behavior

The average American spends over 50-minutes a day commuting to and from work, according to the United States Census Bureau. Talker Research found that while cars serve primarily as a vehicle to get from Point A to Point B, that time spent in the car is often seen as precious, with many treating their drive as a sanctuary that reflects generational values:

Millennials reported using their car time the most for self-improvement, with 44% planning their future and 39% listening to podcasts.

Gen X drivers are the most upbeat with the overwhelming majority (89%) blasting music, and 18% giving themselves pep talks in the car on the way to work or a big event.

Gen Z drivers cherish their alone time in the car, with 55% opting for a silent ride, 43% using the time to process a long workday, and 25% even napping in their car.

"As a company that's been in the automotive business for more than 65 years, we wanted a fresh look at how our customers use their vehicles and why they care for them the way they do," said Thomas A. Wolfe, President & Chief Executive Officer of Ziebart. "These findings reaffirm what we see in our stores every day: people share an emotional and practical bond with their cars. That vision is exactly what guides us to deliver the highest quality services and to treat every vehicle as if it were our own."

Making it Last with Preventative Care

Despite the differences in how drivers use their time on the road, the desire to protect and prolong the life of their vehicle is universal. According to the survey, the average car is nine years old, with many owners hoping to make their car last at least another four years. In fact, drivers reported it would be an average of three years before they could comfortably afford a replacement.

With the pressure on to keep current vehicles in top condition, nearly half (46%) of drivers have stepped up their car care routines in the past year. More than half reported doing more frequent interior (57%) and exterior (51%) cleaning, while others are more regularly checking on tire pressure (43%) and oil levels (43%).

Beyond the basics, preventative care has also taken priority. As their vehicles age, drivers reported their top concerns as:

Rust (26%)

Paint deterioration (23%)

Undercarriage damage (22%)

Interior leather and fabric deterioration (17%)

"It's easy to remember oil changes and tire checks; there are even warning lights to remind you," said Wolfe. "But drivers don't always realize that rust, fading paint, and worn interiors can be just as damaging to a car's longevity. These findings show that people care deeply about protecting their vehicles, which is exactly why Ziebart exists: to help preserve the cars that mean so much to them."

Ziebart was founded on the invention of rustproofing, a service that remains among the brand's core offerings today. The automotive appearance and protection brand also offers: interior and exterior detailing, paint correction and protection, window tinting, undercoating protection, and Rhino Linings® spray-on bed liner. To find a Ziebart near you, visit www.ziebart.com. For more information on franchise opportunities with Ziebart, please visit www.ziebart.com/franchise-opportunities.

Survey Methodology

Talker Research surveyed 2,000 U.S. car owners for this study. The survey was commissioned by Ziebart and conducted online between June 6-12, 2025.

About Ziebart

Founded in 1959, Ziebart International Corporation is the worldwide leader in premium automotive appearance and protection services that extend the life of vehicles. All Ziebart products and services are made and sourced in the United States. Ziebart operates over 400 locations, with more than 1,000 car dealer partners, in 37 countries. Ziebart continues to grow and offers domestic and international franchising opportunities, a best-in-class investment for qualified prospects. For more information about Ziebart including franchise opportunities, please visit www.ziebart.com.

