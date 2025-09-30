Rusty Taco Announces New Ownership of Arizona Restaurants

September 30, 2025 // Franchising.com // ARIZONA – Rusty Taco has announced that ARS Hospitality, owned by Anthony Smith, CEO, and Timm Timbrook, COO, has acquired majority ownership of its three Arizona locations in Scottsdale, Tempe, and Gilbert.

“We’re excited to take ownership of the established Rusty Taco restaurants in Scottsdale, Tempe, and Gilbert,” said Anthony Smith. “Since taking over, we’ve introduced a variety of promotions to better connect with the community and expanded our hours to include breakfast, giving Arizona the chance to enjoy our delicious breakfast tacos alongside our signature tacos. What we love about Rusty Taco is the flexibility it gives guests to enjoy fresh, flavorful tacos in different ways."

Anthony Smith is an experienced restaurant executive, advisor, and board member, specializing in building restaurant brands. He most recently served as CEO of Snap Kitchen and is now focused on driving growth with Rusty Taco. Timm Timbrook brings an extensive background in restaurant operations and management, with a career foundation at Fox Restaurant Concepts, Paul Martin's American Grill, RA Sushi, and TAG Restaurant Group, where he held multi-unit senior leadership positions. Timbrook is committed to continuous improvement, innovative service offerings, and delivering exceptional value to guests and stakeholders.

Named after founder Rusty Fenton, Rusty Taco is a laid-back, welcoming taco spot where fresh ingredients, bold flavors, and easy vibes come together. With more than 20 unique taco options—including favorites like Baja Shrimp, Crispy Chicken, and Brisket, every order is made fresh and packed with personality. Guests can also enjoy house-made queso, salsas, and guacamole, along with signature margaritas made with fresh-squeezed lime juice.

Rusty Taco serves up a mix of familiar favorites and bold, unexpected flavors designed to satisfy cravings any time of day. Rusty Taco is more than a restaurant; it's a gathering place where people come together over great food and drinks.

###

