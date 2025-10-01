Capriotti’s Teams Up with Nevada Youth Sports to Champion Local Athletes

October 01, 2025 // Franchising.com // LAS VEGAS – Capriotti's Sandwich Shop (Capriotti’s) has announced a new partnership with Nevada Youth Sports (NYS). Through this collaboration, Capriotti’s will serve as the official and exclusive sandwich partner of NYS, supporting thousands of young athletes and their families throughout the Fall and Spring football and cheerleading seasons.

As part of the partnership, Capriotti’s will have digital promotions to family-focused percentage nights and community volunteer initiatives, along with a strong presence across NYS events from signage on fields. The brand will also sponsor the NYS Tackle Football Coaches Poll, fueling friendly competition among teams throughout the season, and engage in special activations like Jersey Day, free meal drops for volunteers, and end-of-season celebrations.

Key dates for the NYS football season include:

November 1 & 8: Tackle Playoffs kick off the postseason excitement.

November 15–16: Desert Mountain Regional Tackle Football Tournament, where Capriotti’s will serve up its famous Bobbie sandwiches to players, cheerleaders, and their families.

December 6–13: American Youth Football Nationals, with Capriotti’s featured on the Nevada representative’s All-Star Jerseys.

“At Capriotti’s, we believe that food is at its best when it brings people together,” said Ashley Morris, CEO of Capriotti’s. “Youth sports create lasting bonds for kids, families, and communities, and as a company based here in Las Vegas, we’re proud to support Nevada Youth Sports and the values they instill in the next generation.”

The Fall 2025 season kicked off September 28th with Opening Day for all recreational sports, and Capriotti’s will continue its support throughout the Spring season, reinforcing its long-term commitment to the Nevada communities it calls home.

“With the support of a local champion like Capriotti’s, we can continue providing youth across Nevada with opportunities to grow through sports,” said Coby Carner, Director of Marketing at NYS. “This partnership reflects the power of businesses and organizations working together to create a positive impact for young athletes and their families.”

NYS is a community-focused organization dedicated to developing young athletes across Nevada through fun, inclusive competition since 1998. Serving youth ages 3–17, the league offers a variety of sports programs including tackle football, basketball, volleyball and more. As a partner with Capriotti’s, the NYS is doubling down on its support of youth with reliable local businesses that are driven by their communities.

SOURCE Capriotti's Sandwich Shop

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.