Century 21 Strengthens Its Presence in San Bernardino County With Affiliation of Victorville Brokerage

October 01, 2025 // Franchising.com // VICTORVILLE, Calif. – Century 21 Real Estate LLC is expanding into San Bernardino’s High Desert with the affiliation of Excellence Real Estate HD in Victorville.

The ten-year-old brokerage was founded by current broker/owner Noel A. Sena Sr. Real estate is part of the Sena family’s way of life: beyond his mother and grandmother, Noel’s wife Josie is also licensed in real estate, two sisters, sisters-in-law, and brother-in-law are also licensed professionals. Noel Jr. is a fourth-generation real estate professional and also the right-hand man at the brokerage who has been instrumental in growing the firm to over 100 agents over the past decade.

Sena’s brokerage has developed a reputation throughout the High Desert region for its ability to assist residents with everything from vacant land, commercial real estate, residential and investment properties. The firm’s reach also extends beyond San Bernardino County into Los Angeles, Riverside, San Diego and Orange County.

Now doing business as CENTURY 21 LEADERS, Sena and his independent sales professionals will have access to the CENTURY 21® brand’s technology, marketing, lead generation, agent learning, and coaching. “This was a major decision but after reviewing the marketing, technology and support available, I am confident our affiliated agents will finally have the tools to help them elevate their sales, close more deals and reach new levels of success,” said Sena. Another attractive asset that specifically influenced Sena’s decision to affiliate is the in-depth succession courses offered by the CENTURY 21 brand – a tool that he one day hopes to leverage to help his son take the next step in his real estate business.

“Real estate is my calling,” said Sena. “From watching my mother and grandmother growing up, to now helping my son learn the ins and outs of the business, I love everything about our industry. Not only does it allow me to spend time with my family, but it also allows me to provide for agents and clients alike. Now with the support of the CENTURY 21® brand, I hope to continue to grow our business, both through organic recruiting efforts and through strategic M&As.”

Sena and his affiliated agents alike pride themselves on enjoying the entire real estate journey, not just putting pen to paper at the end of a transaction. Their eagerness to invest themselves in each deal, along with the firm’s guiding family-centric principles, has allowed the business to stand out near one of the country’s most densely populated metropolitan areas.

“Our affiliated agents don’t just have passion when it comes to helping people, they’ve also got the experience that matters, too,” said Sena. “Many of us in the office have been around for some of the industry’s most difficult times, and we believe that this has instilled a resilience in us that not everyone can offer. We don’t back down when challenges arise, we double our effort, push through the obstacles and stay relentless until we reach a solution for our clients.”

The CENTURY 21 LEADERS office is located in the heart of Southern California’s High Desert, nestled in the mountains roughly an hour and a half northwest of Los Angeles proper.

SOURCE CENTURY 21 LEADERS

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.