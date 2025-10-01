QDOBA Names Jon Burke Chief Marketing Officer

October 01, 2025 // Franchising.com // SAN DIEGO, CA – QDOBA today announced the promotion of Jon Burke to Chief Marketing Officer, effective immediately. He will report to John Cywinski, CEO.

In his role, Burke will oversee brand storytelling, integrated marketing and media, guest loyalty and digital engagement, as well as culinary innovation. Jon is also responsible for leading QDOBA's portfolio of agency partners, including Leo and Infinite Roar Media, as well as digital agency Bounteous, as QDOBA enhances its national marketing presence.

“Jon is a trusted and respected leader who has earned this opportunity with his many contributions to QDOBA’s momentum over the past two years as Vice President of National Marketing,” said John Cywinski, CEO. “What I value most about Jon is his authentic leadership style, deep understanding of the restaurant industry and its rapidly evolving digital media landscape, and his passion for franchisee collaboration. He will be excellent in his new role, and we are blessed to have a very talented marketing and culinary team supporting Jon.”

“We are putting food front and center—flame-grilled cooking, freshly prepared ingredients, and unique offerings like free guacamole and queso on any entrée,” said Jon Burke, CMO. “Investing in what sets us apart is crucial on the road to consumer discovery, especially as we target 100+ restaurant openings a year. I’m energized by the momentum across our teams, franchise system, and agency partners.”

Importantly, QDOBA has also elevated Chef Katy Velazquez to Vice President, Culinary Innovation, reporting to Burke. “Katy is an exceptionally talented culinary leader, creative partner, and culture champion whose passion for the QDOBA brand is unparalleled,” said CMO Burke.

Burke joined QDOBA in 2023 as Vice President, National Marketing. Prior to QDOBA, he held marketing roles of increasing responsibility with Jollibee Foods, Applebee's Grill + Bar, McDonald's Corporation, and Del Taco.

