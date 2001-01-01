 QDOBA Mexican Eats® Franchise Opportunity
QDOBA Mexican Eats® Franchise Opportunity

Financial Information:

Cash Investment: $350,000
Net Worth: $750,000 - $1,000,000
Franchise Fee: $30,000
Total Investment: $476,000 - $1,096,700
Royalty Fee: 5% of gross sales
Advertising Fee: 1.75% national, 1.25% local spend

Available Markets:


Canada: AB, BC, MB, NB, NL, NT, NS, ON, PE, PQ, SK, YT
United States: AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WY

With more than 750+ locations throughout the United States and Canada, QDOBA's footprint and loyal fan base contribute to their status as the #1 franchise in the Mexican fast casual restaurant space. Outside of its massive stateside presence, the brand continues to grow nationally and internationally, with new and planned locations in Canada and Puerto Rico. By offering ample white space with room to grow and a variety of flexible formats to fit QDOBA into any space you would like, it is the perfect addition to any experienced operator's portfolio. The brand's streamlined and efficient buildouts reduce development costs for its franchisees.

QDOBA Franchise Opportunity

Guests can experience QDOBA's delicious flavors by enjoying one of its signature menu options that are chef-crafted for convenience and ease or by customizing their burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, salads, quesadillas, and nachos to fit their personal tastes. Spanning a variety of dayparts, QDOBA appeals to a broad range of demographics, and the brand knows how to keep them coming back for more -- it all boils down to that trademark flavor.

QDOBA Franchise Opportunity

The brand has its finger on the pulse of what customers crave, most recently evidenced by their updated Flavor Bar, which now includes new tasty additions like pickled red onions, a smoky Chile crema and more. For four years running, QDOBA has been voted the "Best Fast Casual Restaurant" as part of the USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards.

This web page does not constitute a franchise offering or an offer to sell a franchise. A franchise offering can be made by us only in a state if we are first registered, excluded, exempted or otherwise qualified to offer franchises in that state, and only if we provide you with an appropriate franchise disclosure document.

