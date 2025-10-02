Barry Bagels Bakes Up Growth Across the Midwest

October 02, 2025 // Franchising.com // TOLEDO, OH – Barry Bagels is making big moves across the Midwest. The brand will be bringing six new locations to the region.

Barry Bagels recently celebrated the opening of its newest shop in Ohio in early July. The brand’s immediate plans include additional locations coming to:

Clawson, Michigan

Prospect, Kentucky

Downtown Louisville, Kentucky (opening in September/October of 2025)

Suburban Dayton, Ohio (opening in November of 2025)

Suburban Cleveland, Ohio

Hilliard, Ohio (opening in October 2025)

“The Midwest is where our roots run deep, and it remains the heartbeat of Barry Bagels,” said Jim Nusbaum, CEO of Barry Bagels Franchise Holdings. “Our guests in this region value the same things we do, warm hospitality, great food, and fair prices. That combination has allowed us to grow while staying true to who we are. We’re thrilled to be partnering with these dedicated franchise owners to expand our footprint and introduce the brand to new cities throughout the country.”

As the brand embarks on its newest phase of development in the region, they are excited to integrate into new communities and support them not only through bringing new jobs and excellent food and service, but through giving back as well. Barry Bagels is committed to philanthropic efforts on the local level, such as hosting school fundraisers, donating food at the end of the day to shelters and raising money for different organizations like the Ronald McDonald House or Toledo’s Race for the Cure.

Barry Bagels has earned a loyal following thanks to its commitment to quality, offering bagels with no preservatives, baked fresh in small batches all day to ensure customers always get that “right out of the oven” taste. Setting a new standard in the fast-casual space when it comes to increasing ROI for franchisees, the brand’s multi-channel revenue model, sets them apart. Highlights include:

Catering for events, tailgates, and corporate gatherings

Wholesale partnerships with offices, universities, and schools

Third-party delivery integration through platforms like DoorDash

SOURCE Barry Bagels

