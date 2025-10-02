Eggs Up Grill Brings Better Breakfast to Laurens with New Restaurant Grand Opening

October 02, 2025 // Franchising.com // LAURENS, S.C. – Eggs Up Grill will celebrate the grand opening of its newest location in Laurens, South Carolina, with a five-day celebration featuring specials and giveaways beginning Monday, Oct. 6. An official ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Laurens County Chamber of Commerce will take place Thursday, Oct. 9, at 10 a.m.

The new Laurens restaurant is franchisee Daniel Fort’s second Eggs Up Grill, joining his existing location in Hendersonville, North Carolina. A former Chick-fil-A operator, Fort brings valuable restaurant experience and a passion for community-focused hospitality to the brand. The Laurens opening reflects both his continued growth as a multi-unit operator and Eggs Up Grill’s expanding presence across its home state.

“Being part of the Eggs Up Grill family for the past five years has been an incredible experience, and we’re grateful for the opportunity to bring another restaurant to Laurens,” said Fort. “Eggs Up Grill is about family, great food and warm hospitality. The grand opening celebration is our way of introducing ourselves to the community, and we look forward to making this location a true gathering place for Laurens.”

To celebrate the opening, the Laurens Eggs Up Grill will host daily specials throughout the week, along with prizes and giveaways for guests:

Mon., Oct. 6 – $8 Classic All Day

Tues., Oct. 7 – Free Coffee with Purchase

Wed., Oct. 8 – Free Donuts with Purchase

Thurs., Oct. 9 – Ribbon Cutting at 10 a.m.; $9.99 Burger Deal

Fri., Oct. 10 – $8 Pancake Meal (two pancakes with bacon or sausage)

The restaurant brings Eggs Up Grill’s fresh-made breakfast, brunch and lunch to the Laurens community seven days a week. Known for its welcoming atmosphere, family-friendly environment and approachable menu, Eggs Up Grill is quickly becoming a go-to spot for communities across the Southeast.

“Opening in Laurens highlights the momentum of our brand and the passion of franchisees like Daniel, who are committed to serving up smiles in their communities,” said Ricky Richardson, CEO of Eggs Up Grill. “Every new restaurant helps us deliver on our promise of great food, warm hospitality and meaningful community connections. We’re proud to see our presence continue to grow in our home state.”

Eggs Up Grill Laurens is open daily from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. and offers dine-in, online ordering and catering. Guests can expect all-day breakfast favorites like omelets, pancakes and breakfast sandwiches, along with hearty burgers, fresh bowls, and refreshing beverages, including mimosas.

SOURCE Eggs Up Grill

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.