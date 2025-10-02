JINYA Ramen Bar Continues California Expansion With Culver City Opening

October 02, 2025 // Franchising.com // LOS ANGELES — JINYA Ramen Bar is turning up the heat this fall in Southern California with the grand opening of its newest location in Culver City.

Located in the heart of Culver City’s vibrant dining scene — near downtown, film studios and bustling shopping destinations — the new JINYA location offers a sleek, welcoming space to enjoy slow-simmered broths, perfectly crafted noodles and an array of craveable Japanese small plates. Whether a ramen aficionado or a first-timer, JINYA's elevated approach to Japanese cuisine makes it a must-visit.

To celebrate this new location on Oct. 15, JINYA will treat the first 100 guests to a free bowl of ramen on their next visit, offering a delicious reason to join the festivities.

“Opening in Culver City is a major milestone for us,” said Tomo Takahashi, founder and CEO of JINYA Ramen Bar. “This neighborhood is known for its creative energy and culinary diversity — the perfect match for JINYA. We’re excited to welcome the community and share our love for authentic Japanese ramen with a modern twist.”

Once open, JINYA Culver City will operate Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

SOURCE JINYA Ramen Bar

