Sola Salons Opens Largest Location: 101-Studio Minneapolis Facility Showcases Beauty Entrepreneurship Innovation

October 02, 2025 // Franchising.com // Denver, CO - Sola Salons announced today the grand opening of its largest location to date in Northeast Minneapolis. The new facility houses 101 studios and 114 chairs, making it a landmark destination for entrepreneurial beauty professionals in the Twin Cities.

The scale of the new Sola Salons Minneapolis facility distinguishes it as the largest Sola Salons location ever built, and it has already generated remarkable excitement, with 70% of the studios pre-leased before opening, potentially setting a record for the brand. Designed to empower beauty entrepreneurs with an environment unlike any other, this flagship location brings together revolutionary amenities such as a fitness center, yoga studio, and meditation room, along with content creation spaces including a podcast studio and photo nook. Behind this ambitious project are Erin Elgin and her business partner Patrick Elgin, who now operate 14 Sola locations across the Twin Cities, supporting more than 660 independent beauty businesses.

Among the other notable amenities featured at this record-breaking location is an in-salon beauty supply store, shower facilities, a creative space and event/education center, a break room with games, and practical resources including a mail center, laundry room, and vending area. Outside, professionals and their guests can enjoy an outdoor picnic area and a private parking lot, while inside, comfortable waiting areas, a drive-in garage, and Sola Twin Cities offices round out the robust offerings.

“Our Northeast Minneapolis location is the ultimate expression of what Sola stands for - empowering independent beauty professionals with not just beautiful studios, but also a supportive community and resources that elevate their businesses and lives,” said Daryl Hurst, President & COO of Sola Salons. “From wellness amenities to content creation spaces, this location represents the future of beauty entrepreneurship.”

This exceptional concept sets a new standard for the salon studio industry, offering unmatched resources for beauty entrepreneurs to thrive both professionally and personally.

“We wanted to create more than a salon space—we wanted to build an entrepreneurial hub where beauty professionals can grow, recharge, connect with one another, and embody their true authentic selves,” said Erin Elgin “This facility is truly designed with their needs and desires in mind. The scale and amenities of Northeast Minneapolis make it unlike anything else in the industry. We’re proud to be part of Sola’s growth story and to give Twin Cities service providers a workspace that supports their creativity and independence.”

SOURCE Sola Salons

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.