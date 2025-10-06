COOL-BINZ Opens New Franchise Location in Arkansas

October 06, 2025 // Franchising.com // ARKANSAS – COOL-BINZ is opening its fourth franchise location in Rogers, Arkansas.

The franchise location will open in late October, and will be owned and operated by Chad Bugos. Chad recently retired as CEO of a sales and marketing agency that helps consumer product manufacturers and brands sell their products into big box retailers. Chad will be assisted in daily operations by his stepson, Brendan Rancifer, who will be serving as the location’s General Manager. Brendan has a culinary background and is eager to bring his operational expertise from running a fine dining restaurant to his new role.

“As a sales and marketing professional myself, I knew I wanted to go into business with a growing brand that offers something truly unique,” said Chad Bugos, owner of COOL-BINZ of Northwest Arkansas. “This, combined with the brand’s incredible team and unmatched commitment to raising the bar in the portable storage industry, made our decision to franchise with COOL-BINZ fairly simple. While COOL-BINZ is a fairly young company, Brendan and I immediately saw its potential and are excited to bring its innovative products to Northwest Arkansas. As we embark on this exciting new venture, we look forward to building relationships across our community and reshaping the perception of portable storage on both a local and industry-wide scale.”

As a company that was founded with the mission to provide a comprehensive solution to the various issues plaguing the portable storage industry, COOL-BINZ has quickly established itself as a local brand with strong community commitment and ties in its home state of Florida, and is quickly expanding its presence nationwide. Throughout Southwest Florida and Naples, residents and business owners praise COOL-BINZ for its relationship-based approach and for fostering successful partnerships within the community.

Mike “MJ” Reddy, President of COOL-BINZ, expressed enthusiasm for the brand’s adaptable and profitable business model: "COOL-BINZ presents an excellent business opportunity worth exploring. We're eagerly anticipating the team's nationwide expansion, starting with COOL-BINZ of Northwest Arkansas, enabling them to offer cutting-edge storage solutions to individuals, regardless of their environmental conditions or situations. As this location becomes an established facet of its community, the whole COOL-BINZ team looks forward to seeing the positive impact Chad and Brendan will make on a local scale."

Since its founding in 2018, COOL-BINZ has successfully provided countless businesses and homeowners with essential support services for a wide range of purposes. The brand’s diverse client base includes home builders and remodelers, moving companies, flooring companies, airports, florists, restaurants, realtors, food and beverage companies, and more. COOL-BINZ can also accommodate a variety of specialized customer needs and requests. Across the industry, COOL-BINZ is the only company that offers a full lineup of insulated and cooled storage containers, including refrigeration and freezer bins.

SOURCE COOL-BINZ

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.