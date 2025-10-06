N-Hance of Brevard County Under New Ownership

October 06, 2025 // Franchising.com // FLORIDA – N-Hance has acquired new ownership of one of its Florida franchise locations: N-Hance of Brevard County in Rockledge.

The franchise location is now owned and operated by Jason Griffis. Jason has over 20 years of experience in electrical and software engineering and management, and an extensive real estate background including land development, new home construction, renovations, leasing, and sales. In his free time, Jason stays involved in his community as a member of the Space Coast Association of Realtors and enjoys driving sports cars and participating in amateur road races on circuit courses.

“As someone who has run a handful of successful businesses, I felt that now was the time to use this knowledge to start a business that would allow me to help homeowners transform their kitchens,” said Jason Griffis, owner of N-Hance of Brevard County. “This, combined with their well-established and scalable business model as well as their proven track record of efficiency and profitability, informed my decision to assume ownership of my local N-Hance. As my team and I begin offering top-notch cabinet makeover services in Brevard County, Indian River County, and the surrounding areas, I look forward to building relationships with local homeowners in need of our services and the continuous learning opportunities that come with running a business.”

N-Hance offers innovative kitchen makeover solutions, including refinishing services that thoroughly clean, remove old coatings, repair damaged areas, and apply an elegant factory-like finish to wood surfaces. With franchise locations across the United States, N-Hance meets the growing demand for high-quality, affordable kitchen remodeling solutions as Americans continue to invest in their homes.

Chris Seman, President of N-Hance, is committed to upholding the company’s unique standing within the lucrative home improvement industry: “N-Hance exists within a highly competitive industry. And yet, N-Hance has become an industry leader that homeowners continue to rely on due to our proprietary processes and dedication to providing cabinet makeover services that take less time and are more affordable than typical cabinet painting and replacement services. The entire N-Hance team can’t wait to see all the great work Jason will accomplish within his community.”

Since its founding in 2001, N-Hance has set itself apart in the industry due to its innovative kitchen makeover solutions, including cabinet refinishing services that thoroughly clean, remove old coatings, repair damaged areas, and apply an elegant factory quality finish to wood surfaces. N-Hance uses an innovative UV light technology known as Lightspeed® Nano to instantly cure a final, durable topcoat to cabinets. Using this proprietary technology, N-Hance can transform cabinets in a matter of days.

