N-Hance Wood Refinishing Franchise Opportunity

We’re crazy busy. I think the customer reception is fantastic. The customers are always thrilled this is an option for them. They’re thrilled they don’t have to get rid of their cabinets. [We] can just come in, revitalize them, enhance them, and they’re always quite happy with the end result. It’s been positive.
Financial Information:
|Cash Investment:
|$50,000
|Franchise Fee:
|$17,123 - $46,050
|Total Investment:
|$57,823 - $168,545
|Royalty Fee:
|$377.66 - $755.30 per month
|Advertising Fee:
|$220 per month
Available Markets:
United States: AL, AK, AZ, AR, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WV, WI, WY
N-Hance Wood Refinishing is a Sand-Less Wood Refinishing Franchise. We specialize in Cabinets, Wood Floors and interior wood surfaces. Year over year we are ranked #1 in our category, and continue to innovate our processes with an extensive R&D department. Our products are environmentally friendly and the job does not require customers to leave their home. Our patented products set us apart from the competition and ability to start and finish a job in 1-3 days vs. 7-10 days. We value your time.
N-Hance Wood Refinishing was started by HRI, the company behind Chem-Dry Carpet Cleaning. N-Hance began as a separate franchise business to refinish and renew hardwood floors and has grown to include refinishing cabinetry, furniture, and trim work.
In 2006, we launched N-Hance on a national level. We have learned a lot since then, and we have developed a proven system that creates successful people, satisfied customers, and simply good business.
The N-Hance organization is stronger than ever before and is experiencing more and more growth every year. In 2013, N-Hance had 220 units. In 2014, we had 310 units. As of today, there are currently over 471 franchises in the United States and Canada. At the corporate level, we have 20 dedicated team members to help you in the sales, marketing, business management, and training departments.
Cabinets receive a lot of attention and it's nearly impossible to avoid getting oils, cooking grease, and food on your cabinets. It is even harder to rid cabinets of these stains and oils, especially if they have been building up for years. As a franchisee, you will provide a simple, quick, and convenient process for deep cleaning cabinets and restoring their shine and luster.
Our Floor Renewal process is virtually dust free, produces very little odor, and restores the life and luster back into floors in usually just one day. Not only does this process restore the look and life back into the floor, but our sealers protect the floor and build on the existing protection.
We like to think of our Floor Renewal process as restoring an old '69 Mustang that still runs and is in good shape. You're not going to take it to the body shop and have them remake it are you? Instead, you'd send it to a detailer to fix it up. The same concept applies to wood flooring. You wouldn't replace it and throw out the old floors simply because they have a few dings or scratches. Our Floor Renewal process can make an old floor look new.
Typically, a 600-square-foot floor can be completed in a single day.
