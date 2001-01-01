N-Hance Wood Refinishing Franchise Opportunity

N-Hance Wood Refinishing is a Sand-Less Wood Refinishing Franchise. We specialize in Cabinets, Wood Floors and interior wood surfaces. Year over year we are ranked #1 in our category, and continue to innovate our processes with an extensive R&D department. Our products are environmentally friendly and the job does not require customers to leave their home. Our patented products set us apart from the competition and ability to start and finish a job in 1-3 days vs. 7-10 days. We value your time.

N-Hance Wood Refinishing was started by HRI, the company behind Chem-Dry Carpet Cleaning. N-Hance began as a separate franchise business to refinish and renew hardwood floors and has grown to include refinishing cabinetry, furniture, and trim work.

In 2006, we launched N-Hance on a national level. We have learned a lot since then, and we have developed a proven system that creates successful people, satisfied customers, and simply good business.

The N-Hance organization is stronger than ever before and is experiencing more and more growth every year. In 2013, N-Hance had 220 units. In 2014, we had 310 units. As of today, there are currently over 471 franchises in the United States and Canada. At the corporate level, we have 20 dedicated team members to help you in the sales, marketing, business management, and training departments.

Cabinets receive a lot of attention and it's nearly impossible to avoid getting oils, cooking grease, and food on your cabinets. It is even harder to rid cabinets of these stains and oils, especially if they have been building up for years. As a franchisee, you will provide a simple, quick, and convenient process for deep cleaning cabinets and restoring their shine and luster.

Inspection. Before taking on any job, an in-home consultation by a qualified, uniformed and experienced technician must take place. During the consultation, the technician will determine if the cabinets qualify for the N-Hance process and then preform a demonstration on the backside of a cabinet if the customer prefers. Deep Clean. Once the cabinets have been inspected and qualified, a technician will rid them of the dirt, grime, and grease build-up on the cabinets with a thorough cleaner -N-Hance's proprietary Deep Release cleaner. Touch-Up. After cleaning, our technicians will tackle any scratches or worn areas of the wood. Apply Sealant & Finish. After the cabinets and cleaned and touched up, the technician will apply a sealant and between 2-3 coats of finish. If the customer requests a Color Shift of Color Change, color is added to the finish before application. Final Approval & Sign-Off. After the service is complete, the technician and customer will analyze the job and decide if any other areas need touched up. If the service meets the customers' expectations, they will sign off and the process is complete.

Our Floor Renewal process is virtually dust free, produces very little odor, and restores the life and luster back into floors in usually just one day. Not only does this process restore the look and life back into the floor, but our sealers protect the floor and build on the existing protection.

We like to think of our Floor Renewal process as restoring an old '69 Mustang that still runs and is in good shape. You're not going to take it to the body shop and have them remake it are you? Instead, you'd send it to a detailer to fix it up. The same concept applies to wood flooring. You wouldn't replace it and throw out the old floors simply because they have a few dings or scratches. Our Floor Renewal process can make an old floor look new.

Typically, a 600-square-foot floor can be completed in a single day.