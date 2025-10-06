Slim Chickens Taps Matt Green as Chief Development Officer

October 06, 2025 // Franchising.com // FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Slim Chickens has named Matt Green as its new Chief Development Officer. Green will oversee site selection, streamline buildouts and refine market entry strategies.

Green joins Slim Chickens following a distinguished 19-year career with Starbucks Coffee Company, where he most recently served as Vice President of Store Development. In that role, he led development strategy and execution for more than 3,000 stores across six states, managed a team of 80+, and opened 546 new stores in three years. His leadership advanced portfolio performance in the post-pandemic landscape and introduced innovative store prototypes that aligned with evolving consumer behavior and digital convenience.

Green also brings experience from leadership roles at 7-Eleven and Albertson’s, with expertise in franchising, licensed partnerships, and operations. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with an emphasis in Operations Management from California State Polytechnic University, Pomona.

“I am thrilled to join Slim Chickens at this moment in its journey,” said Green. “This is a brand with incredible momentum, a craveable menu, and dedicated franchise partners. I look forward to applying my experience in store development and portfolio growth to accelerate Slim Chickens’ presence in key markets and help cement the brand as a fast-casual powerhouse.”

In addition to driving site development, Green will lead the brand’s franchise development team to support the complete development lifecycle, from onboarding new franchise partners to laying the foundation for accelerated long-term growth. This integrated approach reinforces Slim Chickens’ overall franchise growth strategy, strengthening systemwide performance and driving sustained value for the company.

SOURCE Slim Chickens

