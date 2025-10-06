Sport Clips Haircuts Launches Annual "Help A Hero" Campaign to Raise $1.35 Million for Veteran Scholarships

GEORGETOWN, Texas, Oct. 5, 2025 // PRNewswire // -- Sport Clips Haircuts launched its 2025 "Help A Hero" scholarship campaign today in partnership with the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States (VFW). The campaign runs through Nov. 15 and aims to raise $1.35 million to fund the nation's largest scholarship initiative of its kind for military veterans and service members.

During the promotion, anyone can support the scholarship program by donating during a Sport Clips visit. On Nov. 11, Veterans Day, participating Sport Clips locations will offer free haircuts to veterans and active-duty service members in what it considers the "biggest haircut day of the year" honoring veterans. More than 80 percent of the funds raised each year come directly from generous clients, with the balance coming from Sport Clips' suppliers and product partners.

The VFW's "Sport Clips Help A Hero Scholarship" program was established in 2013 as a direct response to the growing need for veteran education funding that extends beyond the benefits of the GI Bill. Since its inception in 2013, the program has awarded more than 3,350 scholarships totaling more than $15 million, providing vital educational assistance to veterans as they transition from military service to civilian careers.

"As an Air Force veteran, I know firsthand the challenges that come with transitioning from military to civilian life," said Gordon Logan, founder and chairman of Sport Clips, and VFW Life member. "It is our privilege to stand beside those who have served our nation and, through Help A Hero Scholarships, ensure they have access to the resources needed to thrive beyond their military service."

"Sport Clips' annual Help A Hero campaign is a testament to the power of community, providing a life-changing opportunity for veterans transitioning to civilian life," said VFW National Commander Carol Whitmore. "The Help A Hero Scholarship is a crucial lifeline, empowering them to earn a degree or skilled trade without the burden of student loans, ultimately helping them secure a successful career. The VFW is excited to show our support and open the door to better futures for thousands of veterans and their families."

Help A Hero Scholarships provide up to $5,000 per semester to help cover tuition and fees. Veterans from all branches with a rank of E-5 and below are eligible, with funds sent directly to the educational institution of their choice.

SOURCE Sport Clips Haircuts

###

