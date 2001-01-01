Sport Clips Franchise Opportunity

Join The Sport Clips Team

It's Good to Be an Owner! Are you looking for a positive and exciting career or life change? How about greater freedom, lifestyle flexibility, and stability? Franchising with Sport Clips Haircuts could be the right move for you. Sport Clips offers you a way to transition from your day job and pave a path to greater freedom, flexibility and stability through investment in a proven business model that's simple to execute while offering something every guy needs: a Championship Haircut Experience. At Sport Clips, we offer Clients the expertise of well-trained, "guy-smart" Stylists in a fun, casual environment where they can enjoy watching sports on TV during their haircut. Hair cutting is a multi-billion-dollar industry, but Sport Clips is the first hair care franchise to cater to the more than 175 million men and boys in the United States and Canada. Isn't it time you take control of your life? Here are some reasons why Sport Clips is the right hair care franchise opportunity for you: Growth - We have a responsible growth plan, averaging over 100 new Sport Clips locations each year for the past ten years while maintaining high standards for real estate and the Team Leaders we have invited to join our Team.

Model - We have a semi-absentee, manager-managed business model that lets you work ON your business, not IN your business.

Continuity Rate - We have a franchise continuity rate of 95.4%, an honor based on five years of real data, during which time we opened 709 new stores and only 16 closed in the entire country.

Industry - We have a well-defined niche market and a recession-resistant industry. The men's segment is the most efficient segment of the industry, thanks to no chemicals, easier-to-execute haircuts, and lower inventories.

Team Culture - From the top of the organization to each individual Team Member in the independently owned and operated stores, the culture and values are the foundation upon which all decisions are based. Giving back to the community is an important part of Sport Clips culture.

Training and Support - We have best-in-class training available for our Team Members. With Coaches in every market to help you train Stylists, we are focused on providing the support you need. Sport Clips is about having the right infrastructure in place to help you achieve your goals. We have approximately one support person for every seven stores.

Presence - We are the only national hair cutting franchise with a presence in all 50 states, plus Canada. You will be part of a nationally recognized brand and well-resourced support system. Sport Clips Unique Products and Services As a Team Leader with Sport Clips, you'll be able to provide your community with the unique products and services that have come to be associated with our brand. Our signature service is the MVP Experience, and in addition to a precision haircut, Clients enjoy our legendary hot steamed towel, invigorating massaging shampoo, and a relaxing neck and shoulder treatment. (Note: A few states have regulations that cause us to use alternative procedures in those states.) Sport Clips also offers these unique points of difference: A fun sports-themed environment with sports decor and televisions always tuned to sports programming

An innovative vacuum system to keep the stores as clean as possible

Proprietary All-Star hair cutting system and training

Use and sell top-quality products that address the unique hair care needs and lifestyles of our predominately male Clients

Top retail product partnerships, which provide an additional stream of revenue Clients aren't the only ones who love our business; Stylists do, too! Sport Clips Stylists wear comfortable clothes, stand on anti-fatigue, sports court-type flooring; utilize European-style shampoo bowls (Stylists stand behind the bowl) designed to respect the Stylist, make it much more comfortable for them while enabling them to perform a much more relaxing massaging shampoo, and offer our Clients the comfort of adjustable height, massaging and heated chairs; and they are part of a fun and exciting team! We offer a true career for our Team Members, not just a job. Team Members have opportunities to work their way through the ranks into management positions where they learn to manage a store and lead a team of Stylists. Stylists may also become regional educators, training Stylists on the newest trends on hair cutting techniques. We also have an Artistic Team which is one of the most respected teams in our industry. In 2018 one of our Artistic Team members was featured in a nationally-syndicated TV show, where she won the styling competition against top industry stylists. Why Build Your Sport Clips Business? Achieve Greater Freedom - We understand how difficult it is too work long hours and miss family or personal events. That's why we created a business model that you work ON but not IN, so you have the freedom to skip the late nights at the office and be there for your family when they need you most!

- We understand how difficult it is too work long hours and miss family or personal events. That's why we created a business model that you work ON but not IN, so you have the freedom to skip the late nights at the office and be there for your family when they need you most! Achieve A Flexible Lifestyle - It can be scary to leave your job and start a new business, so Sport Clips created a flexible manager-managed business model, allowing you to maintain your current income stream while you build your new business.

- It can be scary to leave your job and start a new business, so Sport Clips created a flexible manager-managed business model, allowing you to maintain your current income stream while you build your new business. Build A Firm Foundation - We understand brick and mortar retail inventory-based businesses have an uncertain future, that's why Sport Clips is focused on a need-based haircut service that cannot be replaced by e-commerce, giving you a firm foundation to build on and confidence that your new business can thrive for many years to come! Do You Have What It Takes? You have strong leadership, managerial and communication skills

You enjoy developing Team Members and being involved in the community

You can effectively market your business and drive sales

You have a passion for the Sport Clips culture

Our Team Leaders come from different industries - no hair care experience necessary! Learn more about this exciting hair care franchise opportunity!