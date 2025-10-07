Perkins American Food Co Heads to Dallas, Texas With New Franchise Partners

October 07, 2025 // Franchising.com // DALLAS, TX - Perkins American Food Co. is expanding into Texas for the first time in its over 65 year history with multiple franchise partners in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metropolitan-area.

Local entrepreneurs Shaikh Satter and Sanjida Khatoon, a husband-wife duo, recently signed an agreement with Perkins and will open their first restaurant in Crowley. The location will feature the brand's latest evolution in design, menu, and service format.

“This is a special moment for our family. We’ve been successful in the convenience store space for years, and now we’re excited to explore a different business venture in the restaurant space,” said Shaihk Satter, Owner of the Crowley Perkins American Food Co. “Perkins offers an authentic American dining experience with a new state-of-the-art concept that we are delighted to bring to our community.

Satter and Khatoon moved from Bangladesh in 2006 and cultivated their entrepreneurial journey through the convenience store business. They own and operate several 7-Eleven stores in the greater Dallas Fort Worth area. Their first Perkins restaurant is expected to open in the fall of 2026.

Perkins entry into Texas marks a milestone in the brand’s ongoing revitalization. The Crowley location will showcase the company’s new prototype, following the successful debut of its flagship store in Orlando, FL, earlier this year. The reimagined concept blends the nostalgia of Perkins' rich history with a fresh, contemporary approach, both in design and on the plate through a new menu.

Classics Crafted with Modern Twists

The Perkins revamped menu speaks to the tastes of today’s guests. The offerings focus on American classics that guests know and love, while also modernizing these dishes to align with current cravings.

The menu features a variety of breakfast favorites that Perkins is known for, including omelets, bennys and toasts, Build-Your-Own-Breakfast, Fresh-Cracked Classics, and specialty Griddle Greats. In addition to these classics, the new menu introduces exciting options such as shareable appetizers, a lighter eats section, burgers, handhelds, and Perkins plates, ensuring there's something for everyone to enjoy.

SOURCE Perkins American Food Co

###

