Altitude Trampoline Park Ranks on Franchise Times Top 400® List

October 08, 2025 // Franchising.com // DALLAS, Texas — Altitude Trampoline Park is proud to announce its ranking on the prestigious Franchise Times Top 400®, an annual ranking of the largest U.S.-based franchise systems by global systemwide sales. The Franchise Times Top 400® is widely recognized as the most credible and objective franchise ranking, the result of a rigorous five-month research and reporting process.

The ranking underscores the company’s dedication to delivering safe, high-energy recreational experiences while supporting franchisees in achieving strong operational and financial results.

“Being recognized on the Franchise Times Top 400® is a testament to the hard work of our franchisees and the continued demand for Altitude’s innovative, community-driven entertainment offerings,” said Chris Kuehn, President of Indoor Active Brands. “This ranking reflects our ongoing growth and commitment to expanding our brand, innovating our experiences, and delivering high-quality entertainment to communities across the country.”

The 2025 Franchise Times Top 400® report highlights that improved economic conditions, including a decrease in inflation and lower interest rates, contributed to stronger sales across hundreds of franchise systems.

