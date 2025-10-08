Wonderly Lights Expands with Three New Franchise Owners in Orlando, Birmingham, and North DFW

October 08, 2025 // Franchising.com // VIRGINIA BEACH, Virginia — Wonderly Lights today announced three new franchise owners joining its system. The brand is expanding into Orlando, Birmingham, and North DFW under the leadership of local business owners who bring diverse backgrounds and a shared passion for spreading joy through holiday and year-round lighting services.

The new franchise owners include:

Lee Howell, Wonderly Lights of Orlando

Keith and Connie Bridgham, Wonderly Lights of Birmingham

Cam Danh/Chris Duran, Wonderly Lights of North DFW

“Welcoming Lee, Keith and Connie, and Cam and Chris to our Wonderly Lights family is an exciting milestone as we continue expanding into new communities across the country,” said Brian Garrison, President of Wonderly Lights. “Each of these owners brings unique experience and entrepreneurial drive, and we’re thrilled for the impact they will make in helping families and businesses create lasting memories by bringing style, ambiance and security to everyday moments.”

Lee Howell, owner of Wonderly Lights of Orlando, brings a strong background in private equity, IT program management, and leadership in the startup world. Having lived around the globe before settling in Orlando, Howell is eager to build roots in his community through a business that spreads joy. “There is something special about bringing great outdoor lighting to someone’s home and the feeling it gives them— which is why we are excited to launch the business heading into the holiday season,” Howell said. “Helping to spread warmth and cheer is what excites me most about Wonderly Lights.”

Keith and Connie Bridgham, owner of Wonderly Lights of Birmingham. Keith previously ran a successful commercial general contracting firm for more than 20 years. He is looking forward to channeling his entrepreneurial spirit into a business that delivers happiness to his community. “Outdoor lighting is simply a fun business with mostly happy customers,” Bridgham shared. “I’m excited to bring the Wonderly Lights experience to Birmingham families."

Cam Danh and Christopher Duran, will lead Wonderly Lights of North DFW. Cam’s professional career has been in program and product management, but joining the Wonderly Lights family allows him to pursue his lifelong drive to build something of his own and benefit his community. “I believe it’s much easier to sell and stand behind a product you believe in, are passionate about, and would personally use—and Wonderly Lights checks all three of those boxes. Beyond holiday lighting, I’m equally excited about the landscape, decorative, and event lighting services, which offer year-round value and joy.”

With the holiday season approaching, families and businesses in Orlando, Birmingham, and North DFW can now count on Wonderly Lights to transform their properties into festive, illuminated showpieces that bring joy to the entire community.

