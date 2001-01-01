Wonderly Lights Franchise Opportunity

Light up your Business portfolio with Wonderly Lights!

Imagine owning a business where each day is dedicated to brightening the spirit of your community and being the source of joy during the holiday season and beyond, bringing people together through the magic of outdoor lighting. If this idea resonates with you, Wonderly Lights is the perfect franchise opportunity for you. Launched in 2022 under the umbrella of award-winning parent company Buzz Franchise Brands, Wonderly Lights is not just an outdoor lighting franchise; it's a beacon of brilliance, offering premium holiday, permanent, landscape, and event lighting solutions to homes and businesses. Headquartered in the vibrant heart of Virginia Beach, Virginia, we have rapidly expanded to nearly 25 active markets across the United States, each one dedicated to making their community shine a little brighter. Invest in Wonderly Lights, where every day is an opportunity to make our customers' season brighter.

Wonderly Lights leverages a unique franchising model to tap into the $7 billion holiday lighting and decor industry, even greater in value when considering the landscape and permanent outdoor lighting industry, where home and business owners have been craving a more professional approach toward product and installation services. Wonderly streamlines the service and maintenance elements of outdoor lighting, offering state-of-the-art app-based technology and best-in-class customer service, taking the profession to a new level. Simply put, Wonderly Lights is poised to illuminate above the rest in the industry:

Home-based business with low initial franchise investment ranging $66,357 - $82,657

Simple to learn concept that can launch quickly

Easily scalable business through multiple lighting services

High-touch corporate support through operations and marketing coaching, technical training and more

Enjoyable work-life providing a service that lights up people's day!

A Wonderly Lights franchise can be run as a seasonal addition to your business portfolio, or a stand-alone year-round business.

Wonderly Lights presents a unique franchise opportunity tailored to your entrepreneurial preferences, allowing you to run a seasonal addition to your business portfolio or a stand-alone, year-round, full-service outdoor lighting business.

Our seasonal holiday lighting services provide an especially attractive opportunity for those balancing their time with another seasonal venture:

Predictable short-term business cycle

Flexibility to retain staff from a complementary business

Opportunity for additional revenue during this timeframe

On the other hand, Wonderly Lights extends year-round lighting service opportunities for franchise owners interested in sustained operations. This model opens up possibilities for:

A low cost, home-based business

The potential to establish a thriving, year-round business

Versatile and complementary revenue streams through a variety of lighting services

Whether you're starting a stand-alone venture or already managing a home or office enterprise, acquiring a Wonderly Lights franchise has proven to be a great business decision for driven, entrepreneurial individuals. Seize your territory today, and make your future a little bit brighter!

We are committed to our franchise owners.

Buzz Franchise Brands, a highly recognized multi-brand franchisor, backs Wonderly Lights as an additional layer of leadership and expertise in the franchise space. Thus, the Wonderly Lights team is composed of support staff with over 250 years of experience across franchising, marketing, operations and analytics, dedicated to helping you hit the ground running:

Virtual and in-person training and onboarding sessions

Access to premium, commercial grade lighting products and decor

Unmatched business analytic support

Agency-style corporate marketing services

Our comprehensive onboarding and training program includes a mix of virtual and in-person sessions covering all aspects of running your business, including lighting installation, sales, marketing, budgeting, and more. Value-added support continues through regularly scheduled communications and coaching throughout the first year and beyond, ensuring your success from the start.

If you're ready to start making a difference in your community, reach out to learn more and secure your territory today.

Shining brighter than the rest

We strive to make our customers' worlds shine a little brighter, spreading joy and positivity across the communities that we serve.

We offer innovative app-based sales technology

Premium and professional, offering top tier customer service

Customers enjoy a holiday lighting in-season maintenance guarantee, as well as free off-season storage

Your future is bright with Wonderly Lights!