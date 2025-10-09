Pizza Factory Earns Dual Industry Honors in 2025 Franchise Rankings

October 09, 2025 // Franchising.com // OAKHURST, Calif. – Pizza Factory is celebrating two major recognitions in this year’s franchise rankings. The brand has been named to Franchise Business Review’s (FBR) Top Food Franchises for 2025, and the Franchise Times Top 400 Franchises list.

The Franchise Business Review ranking is based on feedback from franchisees, evaluating key areas such as training and support, leadership, financial opportunity, and community engagement.

“These honors reinforce the culture we’ve built at Pizza Factory, which is one where our franchisees feel supported and our guests feel connected,” said Lisa Roscoe, CEO of Pizza Factory. “We’re incredibly proud to see our name rise among the industry’s top brands.”

